By BRENDAN McGAIR
BOSTON – Wearing a grey pullover hoodie, Rocco Baldelli stood behind a protective screen as the Minnesota Twins took batting practice at Fenway Park Tuesday.
Like a manager signaling to the bullpen, Baldelli pointed to the outfield where many of the players were congregating. It was his way of telling them that he sought their company. He flipped a ball into the glove he was wearing while casually chatting with the people around him.
The entire scene summed up Baldelli – first-year manager of the division-leading, power-packed Twins – perfectly. The local native remains ever modest, a trait that was often used to describe him during his seven-year MLB career.
Being a big-league manager is a powerful responsibility, one that Baldelli does not take lightly. Sitting in the visiting dugout on Tuesday afternoon before the Twins faced the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series, Baldelli said that it’s been important for him to lean on many baseball minds since he’s brand new to the managerial scene – majors or minors.
“People who I respect a lot, I’ve needed every single of them. It’s a unique experience that’s probably unlike anything else you’re going to do until you do it. You have to rely on people in order to accomplish the things you want to,” said Baldelli, who was born in Woonsocket before moving to Cumberland prior to becoming a multi-sport star at Bishop Hendricken High School.
“That’s the only way to figure it out – just go out and do it,” he added.
Other people around the Twins say nothing but good things about Baldelli’s demeanor. Bert Blyleven, a Hall of Fame pitcher and a television color analyst for Minnesota, noted that he was impressed with how Baldelli set the tone during his first spring training.
“I love the way he handled his meetings. They weren’t long. Basically the theme was that ‘Hey, you’re grownups. You know what you have to do. We don’t have to stand on the field for four to five hours in order to get our work done. Come in, get it done, and go enjoy your family,’” said Blyleven. “He’s a great communicator. He’s very honest. He’ll look whoever he’s talking to right in the eye and let them exactly know how he feels.”
Per Blyleven, Baldelli’s desire to keep it simple has been apparent in one noticeable area. During Blyleven’s 23-year career in the majors that started in 1970 and wrapped up in the early 1990s, wearing a suit and jacket on the plane was a set-in-stone rule. Fast forward to 2019, where the Twins under Baldelli don’t enforce a strict dress code. It’s much more casual – with an important caveat.
“We had to dress like we were heading to a corporate meeting, but Rocco is more relaxed. He’s got a favorite hat that he wears,” said Blyleven. “To him, it’s about showing up on time, do your thing, and give 100 percent. That’s all he asks.”
In order to achieve that desired effort, Baldelli has strived to make sure the lines of communication with his players are always open.
“The contact and interaction you have with your guys means everything. Nothing else matters,” said Baldelli. “If you don’t have that, good luck to you. It’s going to be a tough road to hoe, but I think it’s something we do well. We have a lot of fun with our guys but we have a great environment. I think our guys enjoy showing up every day and have a good time when they go out to play.”
Baldelli is the third manager that Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson has played for since breaking into the big leagues in 2013. First was Ron Gardenhire, who had helmed the team for more than a decade, then Paul Molitor, a baseball Hall of Famer who played for the Twins in the 1990s. One big difference in playing for Baldelli, he said, is that he isn’t that much older than some of the players taking the field for the Twins.
“You can tell that playing the game is still fresh on his mind,” said Gibson. “He offers a unique experience, particularly when you’re talking about analytics. The chain of command is still there, but I think if you have a question for Rocco and you decide to ask one of the other coaches, I don’t think Rocco is going to get bent out of shape about it. It’s about trying to have the best line of communication as possible and utilizing all the resources we have.”
Baldelli himself played for three well-respected managers during his time as a major-league outfielder: Lou Piniella and Joe Madden in Tampa Bay and Terry Francona for one season in Boston. He was asked Tuesday if there have been times this season when an in-game situation has come up and wondered to himself how they would have addressed it.
“Actually, yes,” said Baldelli. “Those are three guys who did things their own way, but they’re good with people. They’re respectful of everyone, but you definitely pick out certain things because you’ve seen them happen before and see how people deal with them.”
The Twins, anchored by a historic offense that entering Tuesday was leading baseball with 269 home runs, want to play deep into October. With 85 wins to date, the team has already passed last year’s win total of 78.
It’s no surprise that Baldelli’s name has been mentioned as in discussions about the league’s Manager of the Year.
“I promise you that’s the furthest thing that’s going on in our clubhouse,” said Baldelli.
Naturally, the first-year skipper gets plenty of strategic advice from all corners — including his father, Dan “Rocky” Baldelli.
“I still get the calls and texts from dad. If you guys know him, you know he has some words of advice,” said Baldelli, noting that he was able to round up 40 tickets that were to be distributed to family and friends over the course of the three games with Boston.
As Baldelli closed out the Rhode Island portion of his pregame media scrum, he was asked to set the record straight once and for all. Is it Woonsocket or Cumberland?
“Really, it’s just Rhode Island,” he said with a smile. When I go home, I’m going home to Rhode Island.”
