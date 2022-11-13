Marker laid for Woonsocket man who served with Royal Canadian Army during World War I
William Joseph Foyle was just 21 when he died less than two years after returning from the fighting in France during World War I and was buried in Precious Blood Cemetery with full military honors fitting a veteran of combat.
Somehow, however, Foyle’s grave was never marked with a memorial stone and over the course of time even the records for the plot in Precious Blood where he was interred were lost years ago.
Thanks to the efforts of local veteran historian Roger Beaudry, Lt. Commander (retired) Steven St Amant, RCN, a volunteer for the Last Post Fund in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Precious Blood Cemetery’s staff, Foyle now has a cenotaph at the cemetery’s memorial to local war veterans.
Beaudry said it all began when St Amant contacted him about his organization’s efforts to honor soldiers leaving their homes in the United States to sign up with the Canadian military and fight with the Allies in the Great War.
“They wanted to know if there were any unmarked graves of Woonsocket residents serving with the Royal Canadian Army during the First World War,” Beaudry explained.
Many from the city did head off to fight in the war, with 76 giving their lives- – 16 of that number serving in the Canadian Army, 2 with the British, 9 with the French Army and 49 with the U.S. forces in the war, according to Beaudry’s work.
Beaudry started searching for the names of area residents serving in World War I in 2016 in advance of the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into the war and while expanding that project, came up with the names of 1,000 Rhode Islanders who went off to serve in the Canadian military after World War I began in 1914.
“I’ve cataloged Rhode Islanders serving in foreign wars not only for Canada and Great Britain but also Belgium, France and Italy,” Beaudry said.
Many of the Rhode Islanders heading off to fight for Canada had been born in Canada and immigrated to the United States or were the children of Canadian immigrants, according to Beaudry.
Foyle (Foille in French) had been born in Woonsocket and lived at 272 Front St. with his parents, Narcisse and Caroline (Perreault) Foyle, two brothers who also joined the military during World War I, and five sisters.
Foyle had been just 17, too young to legally enlist, when he signed up with Canada’s army in September of 1914, Beaudry found.
Beaudry also located newspaper articles about Foyle, including one published in The Call in April of 1916, that detailed the efforts made by his family and Rhode Islanders such as former Gov. and Woonsocketer Aram Pothier to bring him home as the war continued.
In the article, Foyle related how he had been working at a factory in Coaticook, Quebec, when the first group of Canadian soldiers to serve in the war was assembling.
Foyle joined the Second Brigade of the Canadian Field Artillery and served with its Eighth battery when arriving for training in England as part of the 33,000-member force.
The young soldier went to France in February of 1915, according to The Call article, and saw his first heavy fighting after arriving in Ypres on April 8th.
April 22nd began as a peaceful day, Foyle related in the article, but at 5 p.m. the enemy forces started pumping poisonous gas into the nearby French army trenches.
Foyle began to feel “dopey” and semi-conscious for a time as the gas drifted into the area where his unit was located, according to the article.
He remained in the trenches for two weeks of heavy fighting and then eventually was allowed to take a break in the rear of the battle lines before returning.
During one “fierce attack” made by the Germans, Foyle related how he was about to be bayoneted by an enemy soldier as he worked a cannon when a Canadian sergeant interceded with a shot from his revolver and saved him.
The newspaper story went on to note that of the 240 men starting out in Foyle’s cannon battery, just 33 remained alive when he began his journey home in 1916.
Foyle had also survived the explosion of a German artillery shell during the battle of Ypres that had killed four of his comrades and lightly grazed his back with a piece of shrapnel.
The local efforts to return Foyle home before the war’s end, a rare move and due to his young age when he signed up, got Foyle heading to New York aboard the steamer California, according to the article.
He left New York by train and arrived home in the afternoon of April 6, 1916, the day before the article was published.
Foyle was “American born and his father is an American citizen,” the report noted.
“He expressed joy of being once more on American soil and `at home,” the article continued.
Sadly, Foyle’s war experiences likely contributed to his death less than two years later.
An obituary, Beaudry found from the Pawtucket Times dated February 23, 1918, titled “Foyle Dies of Gas from Battle of Ypres,” listed him as dying at his parent’s Front Street home in Woonsocket after “a year’s illness of lung trouble brought on by being “gassed” while fighting with the Canadian Field Artillery at Ypres.”
A February 25, 1918, Call article on Foyle’s funeral listed him as the “first Woonsocket boy” to die back at home of injuries sustained in the war.
His funeral saw honor guards from the Randolph H. Breault camp, Spanish War Veterans firing three volleys in tribute, and a bugler with the local state guard, sounding taps.
What happened to Foyle’s grave after that day remains unknown.
As part of his research work, Beaudry locates the graves of those who served but could only find the reference to Foyle being buried at Precious Blood Cemetery, not where.
“All it said was that he was buried in Precious Blood Cemetery,” Beaudry said of the information he was able to pull together.
Angelo Romano, Precious Blood Cemetery’s administrator, said he also attempted to locate Foyle’s grave at Beaudry and St Amant’s request.
“I tried to research it, but I couldn’t find it,” Romano said.
Part of the problem is that no marker was apparently placed at the grave, whether that was because of lack of money, or for some other reason, according to Romano.
His death certificate, available at Woonsocket City Hall, lists Foyle as dying from pulmonary tuberculosis, and only refers to his place of burial as Precious Blood Cemetery without a section or plot, according to City Clerk Christine Harmon.
Precious Blood Cemetery, established by Woonsocket’s historic Precious Blood Parish on Park Avenue in 1892, was also affected by the 1955 flooding in the city when a section of the cemetery overlooking Harris Pond was washed away, and a fire in its former on-site office destroyed some of the cemetery’s records.
Without the records, Romano said he has not been able to find a reference to Foyle’s section and plot in the cemetery.
Although Precious Blood does not have any new grave sites to issue, Romano said the cemetery remains active with families that hold plots and is affiliated with St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham that was established by Precious Blood as its cemetery expansion.
Precious Blood holds the graves of many veterans, including other city residents serving in World War I and World War II, and converted a former altar at the top of its hill overlooking Harris Pond as a memorial to the city’s World War II soldiers buried or lost overseas.
It is there that the granite cenotaph prepared by St Amant’s group now honors Foyle.
“Our mission at the Last Post Fund is “to ensure that no Veteran is denied a dignified funeral and burial, as well as a military gravestone, due to insufficient funds at the time of death,” St Amant wrote Beaudry in an email.
“Our organization will also provide this service to U.S. veterans of the First World War, Second World War, and Korea if they are buried in Canada,” St Amant said.
Noting the number of French-Canadian names in Beaudry’s listing, St Amant said there may be even more local veterans of Canadian service that his group will be able to honor with new markers or the replacement of a substandard one.
Beaudry is happy Foyle finally has a tribute.
“It’s long overdue. This poor guy has been buried for 104 years and it is time he gets a little recognition,” Beaudry said.
