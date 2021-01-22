WOONSOCKET — Applauding his leadership and energy, the School Committee has rewarded Schools Supt. Patrick McGee with a new three-year contract.
“He’s done a tremendous job,” said School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget. “We gave him an evaluation of excellent and he deserved it. It was based on merit.”
A veteran of the Woonsocket Education Department and a graduate of Woonsocket High School, McGee has been employed by the school district for over 20 years, starting out as a physical education teacher. He’s presently operating under a two-year agreement that expires on June 30, carrying a salary of $153,000.
The new pact comes with a “modest” salary hike, Bourget said, but he declined to release it because the details have been discussed only in an executive session, so they’re protected until a draft of the agreement is drawn up for release later.
But Bourget said that even when the agreed-upon pay hike is included, McGee – who presides over the fifth-largest school district in the state, according to niche.com – will still be earning less than half the state’s school superintendents.
“We can’t afford to pay him what he’s worth,” Bourget said.
Reached by phone, McGee said he was “humbled and excited” by the prospect of spending three more years at the helm of the district.
“My heart is here,” the superintendent said. “My wish is to retire from the Woonsocket Education Department. I love it.”
The school committee announced the new contract after emerging from a closed-door, remote meeting on Wednesday night. Bourget said the committee voted unanimously in favor of the deal after McGee presented plans for continued professional development, reaching new goals for student achievement and the continued normalization of the classroom experience amid the pandemic.
The vote represents a sweeping turnaround for McGee, according to Bourget, who described the superintendent’s present contract as a sort of probationary pact. He did not receive any salary increases during the existing arrangement, Bourget said, and before it was approved the committee had put McGee on notice that members thought he needed to polish up his leadership presence and improve communications efforts across the school community.
McGee’s has come through with flying colors, as Bourget explains it.
“In the last two years, he went from being like a slow boat to China to the Acela train,” said Bourget. “We communicate daily and go out to breakfast once a week. He keeps his administrators and teachers well-informed. And the way he’s handled COVID-19 since March, through graduation and everything he’s done this year, it’s been incredible.”
One of the hallmarks of McGee’s approach to the pandemic is that it has often been far more cautious than what outgoing Gov. Gina Raimondo has been advocating. For example, while high schools around the state have largely been open for some level of in-person learning, classes will get underway at WHS under a hybrid model on Tuesday for the first time this year, beginning with Grade 9 only. The rest of the student body follows suit a week later.
Other schools have been open under the hybrid model for much of the school year, but keeping them open has been a challenge. The Pothier and Citizens elementary schools were closed again this week, and will remain so until Jan. 28, after a behavioral interventionist tested positive for COVID-19. She had been in contact with administrators and staff who, in turn, had contact with students.
“The frustrating part,” McGee says, “is we had some goals and some things we really wanted to see accomplished this year with staff and students that have been put on hold.”
The vaccine promises to restore some sense of normalcy to the district, McGee says, but the question is whether the chinks in the supply chain loosen up enough in time to make much of a difference during the current school year.
One big question is whether the WHS senior class will, for the second year in a row, be forced to forego a traditional graduation ceremony, out in the open air of Barry Field, with crowds of onlookers in the stadium-style seats.
All McGee can say right now is, “We’ll see what happens.”
A resident of Cumberland, McGee is a city native who grew up in East Woonsocket and attended public schools here. He graduated from WHS in 1984 and returned to his alma mater a few years later as a physical education teacher. He’s been superintendent for about seven years, but he’s also been interim superintendent, an assistant principal, director of curriculum and an assistant superintendent.
When McGee calls the district his home and says he wants it to be the last place he works, there’s little doubt in Bourget’s mind that he really means it.
“You can tell he loves his job,” said Bourget. “It’s not just a job to him. He’s not just looking for his next opportunity to make more money.”
