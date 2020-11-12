WOONSOCKET – The school community is reeling after a secretary at Hamlet Middle School died due to complications resulting COVID-19 over the weekend.
The death was first confirmed in a perfunctory statement issued by the Rhode Island Department of Health, with few details, but Schools Supt. Patrick McGee later identified the victim as Leah Anne Normandin. She was 45 years old.
Normandin was trained as a nurse but she had been working as a secretary at the school for some time. She died at Landmark Medical Center on Nov. 8.
“Hamlet Middle School and the entire Woonsocket Education Department family are deeply saddened by the passing of Leah Anne (Brown) Normandin,” McGee said in a statement. We extend our profound condolences to her family and friends.”
As a secretary at the middle school Leah left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered, McGee said. “Leah's dedication to our school community, bright smile and kind demeanor towards colleagues, students and families will never be forgotten.”
RIDOH spokesman Joseph Wendelken said Hamlet Middle School was on distance learning and Normandin had no contact with students.
He said Normandin had “several very significant underlying medical conditions” and there was no evidence she contracted COVID-19 in school.
School Committee Chairman Paul Bourget said Normandin's death came as a shock to him. He said it was another example of how unpredictably dangerous COVID-19 can be.
“It was a surprise – a bad surprise,” he said. “This disease can hit anybody.”
On Oct. 26, Hamlet Principal Jennifer Renigaldo notified parents that the school was shifting to all distance learning after an unidentified administrator in the building tested positive for coronavirus.
The school remained closed for all but distance learning after Renigaldo issued the statement while RIDOH conducted a contact tracing investigation and quarantined other individuals who might have been in close contact with the affected administrator. The school was scheduled to reopen on a hybrid learning model on Tuesday.
Normandin's death is at least the second employee of a city department whose death has been attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt asked for moment of silence during a campaign debate last month to pay tribute to Dan Remillard, an employee of the Water Department who, she said during the event, had died after catching the virus.
Gov. Gina Raimondo, who pushed for the reopening of schools amid significant criticism from teachers, has more recently downplayed the notion that schools are “super-spreaders” of the virus. But Woonsocket schools have struggled with the pandemic.
Shortly before Hamlet went to full distance learning, Pothier and Citizens elementary schools both did the same after a teacher tested positive. Both have since reopened for hybrid learning, according to Bourget. Hybrid learning is taking place at most schools, though some individual grades have moved to all distance-learning to corral outbreaks, he said.
As previously reported, Woonsocket High School did not open at all for hybrid teaching this year, and it is expected to remain on all distance-learning, at least through early January due to a shortage of instructional staff. But the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center is running on a hybrid model, Bourget added.
The death of the secretary at Hamlet comes as the state – along with much of the nation – grapples with a long-feared autumn surge of coronavirus. On Thursday RIDOH reported 936 new cases in the past day, with 7 additional fatalities, bringing the death toll since March to more than 1,250 and the number of infections to more than 47,764.
The data represent a positivity rate of almost 5 percent on some 19,840 tests – extending a general trend of increasing cases. In many communities, the localized infection rate is even higher. Woonsocket, for example, had a test positivity rate of 10 percent, tied for sixth place with Cranston, according to RIDOH's latest figures.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.