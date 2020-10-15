WOONSOCKET — The union that represents secretaries and custodians employed by the Woonsocket Education Department reversed itself Tuesday, waiving its right to emergency double-time pay in trade for a freeze on layoffs until June.
John Burns, senior staff representative for Council 94 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 1137, said members approved a memorandum of understanding (MOA) with the School Committee by a substantial plurality, but he declined to give specifics. The collective bargaining unit represents about 90 secretaries and custodians who work in the city’s public schools.
At issue is a longstanding provision of Local 1137’s contract with the WED that commits the employer to paying double-time wages during a state of emergency.
Conceived years ago to indemnify essential workers who must report for duty during inclement weather, the language was nevertheless honored by school officials during the pandemic – a move that was on track to drive up an unbudgeted $2 million in payroll costs by the end of the year, the WED says.
By executive order, Gov. Gina Raimondo invoked a state of emergency in Rhode Island on March 9 due to the pandemic, and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt followed up with a similar declaration at the city level a short time later.
“I don’t know that anybody could have predicted the pandemic,” said Burns. “I don’t think this was put in the contract for that.”
Tuesday night’s ratification of the MOA marked the second time in a week that Local 1137 has attempted to compromise with the WED on the emergency pay issue. Members voted to reject another MOA asking them to voluntarily waive the pertinent section of their contract.
“Double time shall be paid for all hours worked when a State of Emergency is called,” it says.
The reversal came after school officials turned up the pressure on union members by portraying the double-time pay mandate as unsustainable and predicting job cuts if they did not waive their right to the pay boost.
School officials also distributed a “job abolishment list” to the union ahead of Tuesday’s vote, said Burns.
“I think people are relieved and it shows the membership doesn’t want to see anyone lose their job,” he said.
Members of the School Committee had placed the approval of the MOA on their agenda for a meeting last week, but took no action after the union rejected the proposal. During a regularly scheduled meeting last night, it was up for reconsideration again – along with several related measures indicating that the body was prepared to respond with job cuts if the MOA faltered a second time.
“Potential workforce reduction for Local 1137 members” was among the items on last night’s docket. School officials were expected to pass on that proposal, in view of the union’s approval of the MOA.
Earlier this week, school officials made it plain, however, that they would soon have to decide between honoring the emergency double-time clause and cutting positions to save money. WED Finance Director Brad Peryea said that, until recently, most of Local 1137’s members did not qualify for the extra pay because schools were either operating remotely or weren’t in session for summer break.
As classrooms have gotten busier and schools get closer to operating normally, most of the support staff has come back to work, and paying them double-time was on track to drive up payroll costs by some $2 million that the WED hadn’t envisioned, Peryea said.
“As we began ramping up at school it’s become a problem,” he said Tuesday, just hours before the ratification of the MOA. “We’re contemplating layoffs at this point.”
