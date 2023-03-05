NARRAGANSETT — Cindy Prenguber is facing a race against time she knows all too well. She needs a kidney. Her brother died before getting one.
The Narragansett resident, who works at The University of Rhode Island, has been seeking a kidney for at least two years. She’s on a list should a donor die and some others living have been approached, but were not a match.
“It’s kind of hard to say, ‘Can I have your kidney,’” said the 64-year-old aquatics specialist who found herself with deteriorating kidneys after taking a medication that turned against her body when prescribed to help her fight diabetes.
“I know what I’m up against,” Prenguber said this week in an interview. Her brother, also suffering from failing kidneys due to diabetes, developed a serious heart condition that led to him being removed from a recipient list. He eventually died of a heart attack.
She also said that this hereditary condition affected her father, too. Knowing what can happen, she’s remained active and eats healthy foods.
“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, I exercise, I walk, I do all thing things I am supposed to do,” she said, noting that exercise has helped already prolong her life. Yet, she’s uncertain how long that extension can last.
“They told me it would take five to seven years to get a kidney and that would be from a deceased person, and they don’t last as long as those from a live donor. Either way, I still have about a three-to-five-year wait,” she said.
Her 15-year battle with kidney disease reached a life-threatening point about two years ago. It also followed a cancer diagnosis.
Doctors gave her the bad news that she needed a kidney, she said, and would have to wait for a matching deceased donor if no living donations came and that she would need dialysis three times a week for three hours each visit.
Because of that schedule, “you can’t really go anywhere unless I can get it scheduled, such as in New Hampshire when I visit my grandchildren. But, that all requires scheduling and that’s not always possible,” she said.
Indeed there’s home dialysis, but the complications with it make the process something she’d rather avoid right now. So, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays she goes to a dialysis center in Wakefield where extra fluid and waste products are removed from her blood.
Yet, she knows the longer she must wait, the more strain on her body, including her heart, and that eventually happened to her brother who lost his place on the recipient list when his heart condition worsened.
Friends and family have taken up the search for a live donation. Among her many supporters and those searching on her behalf is her daughter, Marta San Martino, 31, one of her four children. None of the children are eligible to be donors.
San Martino said that she spearheaded creating car vinyl decals on Facebook letting people know they could order one to help spread the word.
A living-donor kidney transplant is when a kidney from a living donor is removed and placed into a recipient whose kidneys no longer function properly. Only one donated kidney is needed to replace two failed kidneys, which makes a living-donor kidney transplant an alternative to a deceased-donor kidney transplant.
For more information on being a live donor, go to the National Kidney Donation Organization website at https://tinyurl.com/livedonorFAQ.
“Live donors extend the life span of the kidney by about double, compared to deceased donors. Given her age, I doubt a second transplant would ever happen. The additional years would mean the world,” San Martino said.
“I’m not a viable candidate given the prevalence of diabetes in my family,” she added.
In addition to her daughter, Prenguber said, Dr. Joseph Romanello of South County Nephrology and Hypertension along with Stephanie Stewart, URI aquatics coordinator, have also helped get the word out to potential donors.
Nearly a year ago, Prenguber posted on social media her condition and the need for a living donor. “I humbly ask if anyone is interested in becoming a potential donor, they reach out to Sarah Gibb, RN, at 401-444-3091.”
Gibb is the transplant donor coordinator at Rhode Island Hospital’s division of organ transplantation.
“I don’t ever go up to someone and say, ‘Can you give me your kidney,’” Prenguber said. “Once they broach the subject, I might ask if they are willing and explain the process,” she added.
For now, she’s hoping that someone’s curiosity to know more — along with friends and relatives making her need known — that might bring a matching person whose kidney donation can help extend her life.
Meanwhile, the aquatics instructor said, “I’m going to keep working until this is done.”
