BLACKSTONE — The search for a new Blackstone police chief is underway.
The town posted the job in house Aug. 6 and will be taking applications through Friday, Aug. 23.
The candidate to replace retired Police Chief Ross A. Atstupenas will be chosen by Town Administrator Daniel M. Keyes, who has the power to appoint department heads. Lt. Gregory Gilmore is acting chief until a permanent chief is appointed this fall.
Meanwhile, the results of an internal investigation of the Blackstone Police Department conducted by the town in April, remain confidential. The results of the investigation, which led to the abrupt retirement of Atstupenas on July 1, have been kept under wraps, but the selectmen are being pressured by some residents, including two former members of the board, to make the findings of the report public as soon as possible.
Former Selectmen Peter Martineau and Constance D. Perreault brought up the investigation at the board’s meeting last month, saying the public has the right to review the contents of the report. Town Counsel Patrick J. Costello has said that the report of the investigation will be made public eventually.
“The selectmen are currently considering various aspects of the report that may warrant further action,” he said. “If and when that is completed, the report will be made public at some point in time. But until the recommendations in the report are either implemented or disregarded, it remains confidential.”
Atstupenas abruptly retired July 1, ending a 40-year career with the Blackstone Police Department that culminated with a major clash with Keyes earlier this year and low staff morale in the Police Department.
Atstupenas, who had been on paid administrative leave since April, agreed to retire as part of a separation agreement with the town. Keyes and the selectmen were prepared to hold a disciplinary hearing for the chief on July 2, which Atstupenas requested be held in open session, but the hearing was abruptly canceled the night before after Atstupenas and the town reached a severance agreement that allowed the chief, 62, to step down and retire. That agreement was hashed out in executive session during a special Board of Selectmen meeting at the Municipal Center.
Taking over as chief was Gilmore, appointed acting police chief on April 16 after Keyes announced he was placing Atstupenas on paid administrative leave pending what he said was an investigation of the Police Department. The vote to place Atstupenas on leave was taken two weeks after the selectmen unanimously voted at a meeting on April 2 to conduct the investigation of the department. The investigation was conducted by a retired Massachusetts state trooper. The results of that investigation were turned over to Keyes and the selectmen in the days leading up to Atstupenas’ scheduled disciplinary hearing.
Neither Keyes nor the town’s labor attorney, Stephen C. Pfaff, are publicly commenting on the terms of the separation agreement. Atstupenas, who was appointed to the chief’s position in 2000 succeeding longtime former Police Chief Lucien Lizotte, has also declined to speak publicly about the matter.
Keyes’ disciplinary action against Atstupenas – the town’s police chief for the past 17 years – came after he found out that Atstupenas was conducting his own independent internal investigation of the department and specific officers without authorization from the town administrator or the selectmen.
When Keyes confronted Atstupenas about that unauthorized investigation, the chief reportedly became insubordinate, which prompted Keyes to place him on administrative leave, a move that was supported by the selectmen on April 16.
That action riled some town residents, who rallied behind the chief, and erected blue signs saying “We Support Our Police Chief” on lawns and fences throughout town.
A source close to the matter said the investigation is based on several complaints and a series of longstanding problems between the chief and the rank and file officers. On July 25, 2018, the Blackstone Police Union passed a vote of no confidence in Atstupenas’ leadership.
