WOONSOCKET – They may not keep the boards regulation length apart but the cornholers at the Gaston A. Ayotte Jr. Memorial Senior Center are more known for having fun than sticking to the rules.
If you’re too good? They’ll make you play standing on one leg.
But that’s not usually a problem for the regulars, many of whom had never played before the group got started about a year ago.
“The only reason I know about cornhole is because of my two sons,” said Claudette Kalf, who added that her sons, now 37 and 32, tend to take it very seriously and sometimes allow it to devolve into a contact sport.
The group, made up of Senior Center members, formed easily with a little prodding from Director of Senior & Community Programs Stephen Westerman. They would meet weekly for a few rounds of cornhole in between the other programs offered at the center.
But after the sudden death of one key player, Joseph Pamula, whose late January death is still the subject of a homicide investigation, the group took a hiatus. Kalf said Pamula was one of the early adopters who helped get the cornhole team off the ground. “It’s really kind of sad without him,” Kalf said. She said Pamula’s sister was also part of the group. “Nice people.”
The team is hoping to resume their weekly meetings with a rotating cast of players that depends on everyone’s availability. And while they’re not affiliated with the cornholers meeting twice weekly at the Elks Club as part of the Mayor’s Health and Wellness Club for seniors, perhaps with a little more practice the two teams will be ready to face off in the ultimate Woonsocket cornhole showdown.
