By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – The city’s senior and disabled residences, Crepeau Court, and the Park View, St. Germain and Kennedy manors don’t have the same visitor rules as nursing homes in regard to coronavirus, but that hasn’t stopped Bob Moreau, the Woonsocket Housing Authority’s executive director, from taking steps to keep everyone safe.
Moreau has ended community gatherings in the senior and disable residences for now and also taken action at all of the authority’s housing properties to fight against the spread of the potentially life-threatening respiratory illness.
As the state moved to social distancing and closed all public schools, Moreau was making changes aimed a reducing the amount of personal contacts resulting from Authority operations.
A notice sent out to the residents this week announced that all Housing Authority offices would be closed to the public and only authority staff would have access to the offices as they continued to work.
“We will be open our normal business hours, so we will be doing more things by email, fax, scanning of documents, phone interviews,” Moreau said.
“And when it comes to the residents, we are going to limit our maintenance calls to apartments to emergency calls, only, so we are not tracking in and out of their apartment or going in or out of their apartment for minor things,” Moreau said.
Moreau said he also advised Housing Authority residents in a letter that “we strongly recommend for residents to limit the visits from your family or guests.
The community room and all public areas in the developments are also closed until further notice, he noted, and only laundry rooms will stay open.
