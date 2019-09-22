LINCOLN — Deep in the woods of the Manville section of town, the din emerging from the remoteness on Saturday could have doubled as sweet sounds to members of the Manville Sportsmen’s Rod and Gun Club.
Pop! Pop! Bang! Boom!
The reason those notes were so sweet to someone like Gerry Nault was because it represented responsible firearm use, as visitors to the club Saturday and today have the opportunity to learn how to properly use a firearm as part of the 2019 Settlers Days.
“This is an area where we can introduce different shooting sports to the public,” said Nault, an executive board member with the club.
This is the 29th year in which Settlers Days has occurred, offering people who may be unfamiliar with guns the opportunity to receive information about what many club members described as something as simple as a tool.
“That was basically because there were so many people out there that didn’t know anything about guns, it was trying to get information out there,” Nault said. “Whatever questions they have, we’ll answer them.”
Information on how to shoot a pistol, rifle, and shotgun was all available at the club on Saturday and again today, as was teachings focused on archery and even tomahawks.
“It can overwhelm them at some time, but once they finish shooting, they have a smile from ear to ear, especially the ones who have never shot a gun...” Nault said. “Most people hate guns but have never even shot one, they don’t know the idea behind a gun. You don’t have to be a criminal to own a gun.”
By offering a friendly education on how to properly use a handgun or rifle, club members were hopeful that the general public would learn about firearms in a way that is not twisted or misconstrued.
“It smooths it out…” Nault said. “The more people that can get here that actually don’t like guns, that never shot guns … You don’t have to go around shooting somebody to own a gun.”
A prime example of that was seen on Saturday in Woonsocket resident Bob Landry. A club member for close to 20 years, Landry said he was introduced to the Rod and Gun Club by acquaintances with whom he hunted and fished.
“When I had the opportunity, I exercised it and joined,” he said. When asked what his favorite part of the yearly Settlers Days was, he responded: “Everything.”
“Settlers Days is like an arcade, the old carnivals that traveled around,” he explained.
Club Chairman Russ Duguay explained that one of the primary benefits to Settlers Days is that it is a means to educate people about firearms.
“To get them familiar, to show them that it’s not really an evil thing,” he said. “It promotes our sports.”
Nault, meanwhile, said he was introduced to firearms as a youth during target shooting and said he enjoyed it to the point that he eventually grew with it into hunting and fishing. But, he said, Settlers Days isn’t simply about firearms, but rather it’s all aspects of the sports and activities associated with hunting.
“It’s very relaxing,” he said of hunting. “If you get a deer, that’s a bonus, but the idea of being out in the woods is very relaxing. It’s comfortable, very nice out there.”
Settlers Days continues today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manville Sportsmen’s Rod and Gun Club, located at 250 High St. in the Manville section of town.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
