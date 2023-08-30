WOONSOCKET – Over 100 Woonsocket Education Department staff members, new and returning, started off their orientation this year with a keynote address about how to end generational poverty through a different approach to teaching.
Michael Toth, founder and CEO of Instructional Empowerment, a national organization based out of Pennsylvania, encouraged teachers of all levels to think of themselves as “architects of brain development” and approach classroom instruction more like a coach than a traditional teacher.
“Brains that learn together accelerate together,” he explained.
His model, backed by research and described in several co-authored books, encourages students to learn in teams and go to each other for help when they get stuck, asking questions of the teacher only as a last resort when they’ve exhausted all their other options. Toth said this approach creates a more equitable learning environment and trains students to go beyond surface or short-term learning, which in turn better prepares students for more sophisticated careers.
“Society changed on us,” he told WED staff. “We just have to change with it.”
Steven Kavanagh, a new full-time freshmen social studies teacher, said he was already familiar with some of Toth’s concepts from his time in college and is excited to apply them to his classroom.
“It’s a way to reframe education so instead of the teacher having all the answers, you’re coaching them through the learning,” he said. “For some teachers it might be a little daunting,” he added, explaining that the method can be a lot of work up front before students get to the classroom.
Kavanagh is joining the full-time staff after two years of subbing at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center. He said he’s especially excited to have his own classroom space where he can welcome students in for one-on-one support.
“It’s easy to feel like you’re on the outside when you’re a sub,” he said.
Staff also heard from Joanne Iarussi, a reading specialist at WACTC who will retire this year after 53 years of teaching, nearly two decades of which were in Woonsocket. For Iarussi, who has taught across nearly every grade, the hot new teaching method or philosophy may come and go, but the “kids are kids” and the secret to teaching will always be to connect with them.
“Sometimes you have no idea the impact you’re making,” she told The Call. “Years later, they come back and they’re so grateful.”
She said she was also working at Applebee’s twice a week to make ends meet when her own children were getting ready to go to college, and one of her former students came to the restaurant while she was working there. When she left, the former student tipped Iarussi $100 and left a note that said, “You were my mother when my mother couldn’t be a mother to me.”
Iarussi said she had planned to tell the anecdote in front of the crowd at the orientation but knew she wouldn’t have been able to tell it without tearing up.
“I feel so lucky that the job I thought I wanted when I was in second grade is still the one I love with all my heart,” she said.
WED is welcoming plenty of new staff members as well, including a new band director at WHS, Trevor Guidy, who is coming from Louisiana, where he built up his last band program from scratch. He’ll be taking over for Christopher Depot, who will be moving to elementary school instruction.
“He’s been guiding me the whole way,” Guidy said of Depot. “He’s no more than a phone call away.”
This will be Guidy’s third year teaching, and he hopes to stay long enough to carve his own legacy in Woonsocket, which may include building up the marching band program within the next couple years. For this year, though, his focus is on providing students, especially seniors, with an enjoyable and memorable year. He said he’s already met with some of the band program’s senior leadership and is looking forward to working with them.
“I’m trying to keep as many traditions as possible, just trying to add what we can when we can,” he said.
Zachary O’Friel, an English inclusion and departmental special education social studies teacher, is returning for his second year at WED. Last year was both his first year teaching in Woonsocket and his first year teaching ever, and he said he had “information overload” for the first three months. This year, he’s focused on continuing to build relationships with students and his colleagues in the department.
“Now I feel like I’m much more relaxed coming into the year,” he said. “Last year I was surviving. This year I can thrive a bit more.”
