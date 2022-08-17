By Stella Lorence
WOONSOCKET — After two votes at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow the mayor to purchase a plot of land destined to become a parking lot for the proposed Cass Park Recreational Complex.
The city initially reached an agreement to purchase the property, now the site of the vacant Hong Kong Restaurant, for $850,000, though it was valued closer to $625,000, according to Council member James Cournoyer. Because of the low appraisal, Cournoyer proposed buying the property for $800,000, introducing an amendment that passed on a 5-2 vote.
The state Department of Environmental Management awarded a grant for over $312,000 in May to purchase the property, and the remaining balance will be covered by federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to city documents.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the plot is an important “piece of the puzzle” for the recreational complex project. She justified the higher buying price by comparing it to someone attempting to install a pool in their backyard and needing to buy a neighbor’s piece of land, valued at $7,000, to get the necessary pool-construction equipment into the right area.
“That strip of land becomes more valuable to you, and you’re willing to pay the person who owns that land more than the $7,000 value that is attached to that property,”
Baldelli-Hunt said. “That’s the case with this particular piece of land. We have funding available to build an athletic recreational complex. That recreational complex will serve not only the athletes who attend our schools, but it will also serve all the residents of the city.”
Council members Valerie Gonzalez and David Soucy opposed an amendment to bring the price down to $800,000 because of the previous agreement and the already delayed timeline on the planned major renovations.
“This has been going back and forth, back and forth, and we have asked the seller quite a few times to lower the asking price, and they’ve come this far, and I think since we’ve already said that [$850,000] would be a doable number, I don’t see why we’d go forward with it,” Gonzalez said.
After mistakenly voting yes on the amended resolution, the legislation was reconsidered at the end of Monday night’s meeting, passing 4-3 rather than 5-2, with Gonzalez changing her vote to the negative.
Council member Denise Sierra said the parking spaces that the lot will become should have been part of the initial master plan for the park, and that she was against buying the property at any price.
“I never agree with taking a commercial piece of property off the market and turning it into a non-paying tax entity, which is what we will do,” Sierra said. “We will have to pay to knock down the building, we’re never going to get any property taxes, we’re never going to get any tangible taxes, we’re never going to create jobs again in that particular building, nor will we collect the $1,000 liquor license fee, nor will we have a viable business for our citizens to go to.”
The city has made other various improvements to the park over the years, including a new softball field, lighting improvements on Renaud Field and rebuilding the footbridges, but Baldelli-Hunt stressed the potential benefit for Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center sports programs to have their athletic facilities adjacent to the school.
“We have a lot of other students who attend our schools who don’t necessarily have the ability for their parents to leave work, or maybe they don’t have a dual parent role at home, so they don’t have the ability to get to Barry Field,” Baldelli-Hunt said. “The softball coach can attest to the difference it’s made to the girls’ softball program for the high school.”
The recreational complex plan also includes selling the large quantity of gravel at Cass Park to fund the renovations — gravel that will need to be removed anyway to create a football field at the same grade as the other facilities in the complex. DEM approved the plan last October, but after no contractors bid on the request for proposal, the matter was back before the council Monday night, where it was ultimately tabled after passing once.
Public Works Director Steven D’Agostino explained that the initial proposal was for a company to excavate the gravel themselves. Under the new plan, the city will be responsible for hiring and overseeing a vendor to excavate and load the gravel for the company that wants to buy it, but D’Agostino said the city can charge more per cubic yard to cover the costs of the vendor’s labor.
Although the resolution, which specifies that the price of the gravel can be set by the public works director, passed on a 4-3 vote with no discussion, Council member Roger Jalette, who initially voted in support of the resolution, reconsidered his vote and brought the matter back before the council.
Cournoyer said he was uncomfortable leaving the price of the gravel to the discretion of the public works director.
“I’m a no-vote,” Cournoyer said. “Having an open-ended thing like that, the amount of money at stake, I just don’t think that’s the way to go.”
City Solicitor John DiSimone said he hadn’t had the chance to speak with D’Agostino about the plan for selling the gravel, and recommended tabling the resolution until they could discuss the price structure for selling the gravel. The council voted 6-1 to table the resolution, with Council Vice President John Ward voting in opposition.
