By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – Bob Braden, a laborer for the city’s Highway Department, was working on Main Street Monday but not in the way that people usually see him.
Braden was found wearing a protective mask, protective eyewear, gloves and even a white disposable jumpsuit under his reflective vest.
He was also using a grabbing wand to pick the trash people seem to be leaving on local streets these days without regard to the possible risks in might pose in the coronavirus crisis.
For Braden, the cigarette butts, bottles, and paper products he finds all go into a container for safe disposal. But it does take work.
“It’s my daily job,” Braden said of his regular rounds on Main Street, Market Square, River Island Park and other locations in the city.
“I’m wearing a mask and gloves to protect myself and others at work so they won’t get it,” Braden said.
Braden started wearing the protective gear last week on the orders of Public Safety Director Steven D’Agostino.
D’Agostino and Michael Debroisse, the city’s solid waste and recycling coordinator, said litter is just one of the problems city workers are seeing on the increase in light of the cronoavirus crisis shutdown.
People are home from work, they noted on Monday, and also using that time for spring cleaning other projects.
Unfortunately that has resulted in an increase of bulk items such as mattresses, furniture and hard goods just being left on the sides of streets for someone else to cart away.
“There has been an uptick in litter being thrown around the city, i.e., mattresses, just trash, boxes, wrappers, whatever,” D’Agostino said. “People aren’t at work, I don’t know, but there has been an uptick in that,” he said.
“Michael can fill you in on the particulars, but when people are not working, there is more trash generated because you are home more,” he said.
The increase in trash could ultimately be tallied as another cost of dealing with the coronavirus crisis, according to D’Agostino.
As for the need for protective gear like that worn by Braden, D’Agostino said the city was just taking action to keep everyone safe if it were to be potentially hazardous.
“Scientifically, I’m not sure about that, but I know we are taking every precaution we can with our employees,” D’Agostino said.
“I’ve asked them to wear eye protection, I didn’t ask them, I insist that they wear eye protection, masks, gloves, and disposable suits. We have to treat this seriously,” D’Agostino said.
“Like I said, I’m not a scientist, I don’t know how long it lives on trash, or whatever, I don’t know. We have to assume that it’s dangerous,” he said.
For residents, D’Agostino said trash collection and recycling will continue under the city’s schedule of pickups and people should follow their normal routines.
“That’s business as usual, we continue to try to recycle, and the regular trash goes in the regular bins,” he said.
Debroisse said the larger items ending up on the sidewalks and streets these days are a problem for the Public Works Department.
“We are seeing an increase in what people are throwing out and we have asked people to help us out by just throwing out what they are allowed to,” Debroisse said.
“The couches, the mattresses, the televisions, that has nothing to do with this virus,” he said.
“That has everything to do with people just staying home and doing spring cleaning at the highest rate right now. We do not have the manpower or the trucks available for people to continuously throw their stuff out,” Debroisse said.
Debroisse asked that people “respect the program that the city has had in place and that has been working extremely well since 2007, and if they just follow that, we can get the city’s streets clean and keep the city clean as everybody goes through this.”
With access to City Hall not currently available to the public, Debroisse said solid waste staff are taking calls from residents to reserve pick up of large items under the department’s sticker process.
“We ask people to call and ask for a sticker, and after we justify what they have, and we check the ownership of the property, we’ve been dropping the stickers off at the house,” Debroisse said.
The department members Scotch tape the stickers to the door so there is interaction with the public and appointment for the for pickup is assigned “so that people can still have some normalcy to their life and still get rid of stuff that they need to get rid of,” Debroisse said.
“As long as they do it right, we will help them,” he said.
“The same thing goes with yard waste. People have been home and they have been cleaning their yards, but that program doesn’t start until April 6,” Debroisse said.
“So having 20 or 30 bags put out on the sidewalk does nobody and good. We cannot physically, or with our trucks, be able to pick up that stuff until April 6,” Debroisse said while requesting residents be patient and follow the department’s clean-up schedule.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
