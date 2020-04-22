NORTH SMITHFIELD — In the current pandemic, it doesn’t take long for things to change as the St. Antoine Community is finding at Rhodes Avenue and Mendon Road where 7 cases of coronavirus are now reported at St. Antoine Residence skilled nursing facility.
The identification of the seven cases in a Residence unit at the end of last week comes after the Diocese of Providence-operated care facility and nearby, The Villa, assisted living apartment building had escaped the earlier spread of coronavirus in other area nursing homes and senior residences.
Melissa Smith, director of marketing and communications for the St. Antoine Community, reported on Wednesday that the first suspected case was identified in a resident of the Residence skilled nursing facility on Thursday and positive test results received for the elderly woman on Friday.
Subsequent testing of the remaining residents of the unit also turned up another six cases in the unit, she noted.
“All seven cases at the Residence are being managed in a dedicated quarantine unit,” Smith said.
“All are asymptomatic (without symptoms) at this time, but that could change and we are monitoring them closely,” she said.
Family members of those tested were contacted about the findings on Friday and all family members of Residence residents were also contacted about the development via a telephone messaging service, according to Smith.
The Residence, with 260 beds, is one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the state, she noted.
The Residence is in a separate building from The Villa, assisted living apartments, at 400 Mendon Road, and as of Wednesday no cases of coronavirus had been reported there.
As a precaution put into place to limit the potential spread of coronavirus, The Villa and the Residence are operated independent of each other and there is no sharing of staff or open visitation between either, Smith noted.
For now, she noted, the residents of The Villa, who have larger apartments designed for one or two people at the most, are not being quarantined to their residences, although that could change if a case does occur in the building.
As a result of the identification of the seven cases at St. Antoine Residence, Smith said the Rhode Island Department of Health has asked that all of the facility’s residents be tested for coronavirus, a process that is now underway.
Smith said testing opportunities have also been made available to staff by the Department of Health although that testing is not mandatory.
“Anyone who feels they need to be tested is encouraged to get tested and the Department of Health is supporting them in that,” she said.
The testing of residents is being conducted by a member of the St. Antoine Residence staff, an infection control nurse, and should be completed by Friday at the latest, Smith said. The results, which can take from 24 to 72 hours to get back should be available by the end of the weekend, she noted.
Despite the identification of coronavirus cases at St. Antoine’s skilled nursing facility, Smith said the staff remains committed to caring for the community’s residents and have continued to report for work as normal.
To a degree, the training and implementation of protocols ordered by the state Department of Health as the crisis unfolded may be contributing to the staff’s willingness to face the challenges ahead, she noted.
For weeks now, everyone has been taking steps to address the virus, both through the closing of the residences to visitors and through the implementation of new safety protocols even in the absence of a confirmed case.
“Now we are sitting here in it and I think the staff feels we are educated and we are prepared,” she said.
Even though there had been no prior confirmed cases of coronavirus listed at St. Antoine, Smith said the staff had been taking precautions when a resident seemed to be coming down with something, whether that was a cold or the flu, under the changes in place, and moved them to a temporary quarantine while testing was conducted. When the results were negative, the residents could be moved back to their normal ward but the process helped the staff prepare nonetheless, she noted.
“I think we have put all the necessary practices into place and adhered to that,” she said.
The identification of the seven cases at St. Antoine shows that the coronavirus crisis is far from over, Smith noted, even if some states wish to get back to normal as can be seen around the country.
“To us in healthcare, that is scary when we are showing up to work every day to take care of the most vulnerable people,” she said.
For the St. Antoine Community, Smith said she hopes that the identification of the new coronavirus cases and the quarantine steps for those residents will stop its further spread.
“I hoping that is where it begins and where it stops,” she said. “I think we have put all of the practices and protocols in place needed to achieve that,” Smith added.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.