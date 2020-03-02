PROVIDENCE (AP) — Rhode Island has two confirmed cases of the new COVID-19 virus, state public health officials announced Sunday, prompting dozens of people to be self-quarantined and a Catholic High School to close while it’s being sanitized.
The Rhode Island Department of Health would not identify either patient or the town of their residence.
They said the unidentified male patient is in his 40s and had traveled to Italy in mid-February. State public health officials say that are working with the hospital where the man is currently being treated to ensure all infection protocols are being followed.
The second confirmed patient is a teenage girl who went on the same trip to Italy, the Department of Health revealed Sunday night.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo claimed at a press conference Sunday that there’s “no need for panic.”
“At this point in time, the general level of risk for Rhode islanders is low,” she said.
A few hours after the press conference, St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, a Catholic high school, posted an online statement saying students and chaperones who were on a trip to Europe with an infected person will be out of school until March 9.
They are being self-quarantined with state supervision, according to the statement.
The person has not been at Saint Raphael Academy “since returning from Europe,” the school’s statement said in confirming that a member of its “community has had a ‘presumptive positive’ test result to the coronavirus.”
State officials have not identified the patient or anyone who has been quarantined.
The patient’s wife is a teacher in East Providence, according to a report by East Bay RI.
The Department of Health said in a statement Sunday night that St. Raphael will be closed for the week. The school originally said the closure would last two days.
