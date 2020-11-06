PAWTUCKET — For decades now during the early fall, administrators, teachers and students at St. Raphael Academy have conducted an up-close-and-personal open house to pique the interests of would-be students and parents.
Naturally, with social distancing and the like still in force due to COVID-19, those at the Catholic, diocesan, Lasallian co-educational high school on Walcott Street had to come up with another way to entice such students.
According to Director of Admissions Jennifer Luiz, the school will hold its second Virtual Information Session this Saturday at 10 a.m., and there’s still plenty of room for people to register. That can be achieved either by calling the admissions office at (401) 723-8100 or by visiting www.saintrays.org/admissions/visiting-sra,
Two other events are planned for the next few weeks, including a Virtual Student Ambassador Panel, slated for Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m.; and a Virtual Coffee Hour with the administration, featuring Principal Daniel Richard, on Thursday, Nov. 19, also at 7 p.m.
“We do it as a Zoom webinar, which is a little bit different from a typical Zoom call,” Luiz stated. “We did one on Oct. 18, and it went fabulously, so we’re going to use the same format this weekend. These sessions are about an hour long, but we ran a little long the last time because there were lots of questions and interest, but we try to keep it to an hour. We know everybody’s time is valuable.
In October, about 95 percent of those who preregistered for the event signed on, which the school was very pleased with, Luiz said.
“I also know that at last count, we have approximately twice the number signed up for this one than those who took part in October, which is super,” she added. “It wasn’t difficult to put this thing together; it just took a little research and planning with some test runs.
“Like I said, everything is different this year,” Luiz said. “We’d obviously rather take the hands-on approach and meet people in-person and show them around, but this is the next best thing. Normally I would be visiting all of the Catholic middle schools statewide and talking with the students, but I can’t do that now, so I’ve been zooming with them, whether it’s during the school day, or some of the schools prefer I do it in the evenings so I can chat with both the student and the parents.”
The Saints’ administration and staff will be targeting families of students who are interested in entering as freshmen in fall 2021, or current high school students interested in transferring.
At the informational session, both parents and children will have the opportunity to connect with teachers and students “to take away a full sense of life at SRA. Topics will cover everything from academics to athletics and performing arts to traditions, as well as an overview of the application process.
“I came up with the idea of a Student Ambassador Panel, and that was such a great experience (in October),” Luiz said. “I had a panel of seven or eight kids with me, and they just talked about their experiences, whether it was in the classroom, athletics, community service, etc. They discussed all the things they enjoy about Saints, and it was a back-and-forth, which is extremely important.
“People who joined us were asking questions, and it was a nice sharing event for everyone involved,” Luiz said.
Current SRA students say they enjoy that the school is similar to a college campus, in that students don’t remain in the same building all day for classes, but rather walk around the campus to different buildings to take their courses, much like they would at a college or university.
“We also have scheduled a Virtual Coffee Hour with the principal,” Luiz stated. “The parents can log on and chat with Principal Richard, hear about the bigger picture things he has in mind. We want parents to hear about the school from different realms and different viewpoints. That’s why we have so many different people involved.”
