PROVIDENCE – Election Day, for most people, lasts only as long as it takes to drive to their local polling place, wait in line, cast a ballot and drive home. But for Steven Taylor, special projects coordinator with the Rhode Island Board of Elections, Election Day looms large for months before the actual day, especially this year.
Rhode Island’s primary election is just over two months away, but Taylor has been out in the field for months checking all of the state’s 414 polling locations to make sure they’re accessible for voters and suitable for the physical requirements of in-person voting.
“From my end, we want to do whatever we can to make that place usable on Election Day,” Taylor said.
Ordinarily, Taylor only has to inspect new polling places, or locations that have undergone some kind of physical change. But BOE reinspects every polling place every 10 years when the census is taken and all 50 states redraw their congressional and local districts to ensure each has a roughly equal share of the state’s population. That means that the polling places being inspected this year may be used for the next 10 years until the next redistricting.
This year is Taylor’s third full reinspection since he started in 2002. Late Monday morning, Taylor set out to inspect a brand-new polling place, the Southside Cultural Center of Rhode Island in Providence.
Providence is one of only eight municipalities which added polling places this year from 2020, according to documents provided by the BOE. The process of adding a polling location starts with the local Board of Canvassers, which must identify a location and vote to use it. Then, Taylor or one of the seven people he’s now trained to inspect polling locations, will do a field visit to ensure compliance before signing off on the location’s use.
Inspectors look for three main things. First, is the polling place inside the boundary of the precinct it serves? Local Boards of Canvassers can request a waiver for this requirement if they have determined there is no suitable polling location inside a precinct. Taylor said this happens “quite often,” and that many times, a polling place is right across the street or just outside the precinct’s boundary.
Second, is the room large enough? The size requirements vary based on the number of active voters a polling place serves, but begins with a minimum of 28 feet deep, Taylor said. He looks for 12 feet between the door and the supervisors’ table, where voters get checked in, so that a line can form. This space is known as the “public area.” It’s where poll watchers are allowed to stand, and where party checkers, if there are any, set up.
He also looks for at least 12 feet from the back of the supervisors’ table. This zone is only for elections workers and voters actively voting. There are also guidelines for how far apart voting booths must be set up to ensure both accessibility and adequate privacy. BOE provides one voting booth per 175 active voters.
The room inside the Southside Cultural Center is “a nice interesting room,” Taylor said, because it isn’t a “nice square or rectangle.” He and his partner, Dottie McCarthy, the retired director of elections for Warwick, took measurements and estimated where the supervisors’ table and voting booths might go. McCarthy also drew up a rough sketch of the floor plan and took videos of the room.
The Southside Cultural Center is expected to serve 1,126 active voters, so the room would need to be at least 21 feet by 28 feet, according to Taylor.
Taylor said they try to stick to “a theme” for each polling place that’s intuitive to voters. Ideally, the supervisors’ table faces the entrance so voters know right away they have to go there first to check in. Then, they’ll proceed either clockwise or counter-clockwise behind the table to a privacy booth, fill out their ballot, and continue around to the DS 200, the machine that scans and tabulates completed ballots.
“We want to make sure it’s clear to all voters,” Taylor said.
Third, is the location compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act? Answering this question begins in the parking lot, where Taylor looks for at least two accessible parking spaces, at least one of which is van-accessible, meaning it has an access aisle on one side for a van lift. The spots must be identified with signage.
The Southside Cultural Center has four accessible spots, including a couple that are van accessible, but no signs identifying them, only the wheelchair symbol painted on the ground. Taylor said this could be an “Election Day fix,” or a temporary fix that brings the location into compliance for the day. In this case, the Election Day fix would be to adding temporary accessible parking signs.
Taylor then pointed out the building’s ramp, which appeared to be new and up to code. McCarthy checked that the door handle itself was accessible, and that the door did not require more than five pounds of force to open. She noted that the door was a bit heavy, and may require a door monitor or a method of propping it open as an Election Day fix.
The inspection team also checked for any bumps near the threshold, any loose carpeting and other mobility hazards. They also check to make sure the outlets work, and that there is a strong enough cellular signal for the DS 200.
If there are any major issues in those first three categories, BOE can reject the polling location. The rest of their checklist includes other topics meant to be reviewed with the local Board of Canvassers. These include things like whether there is adequate lighting inside and outside, whether extra power strips or extension cords will be needed and whether the address listed in the state’s central system actually takes voters to the correct entrance.
The Southside Cultural Center had adequate lighting and several working outlets, but the accessible entrance is next to a parking lot in the rear of the building. The entrance to that parking lot is on a street perpendicular to the building’s main entrance, so it will need additional signage on Election Day.
There are also a series of questions designed to help the local Board of Canvassers ensure no groups will be disenfranchised by the location of a polling place. These questions consider whether the location is accessible by public transportation, whether there is an equitable distribution of polling locations throughout the municipality and whether the polling place is near a dense concentration of voters in the precinct.
Another question asks whether the polling places has operational HVAC Heating. Taylor said this is mainly for the comfort of the poll workers, who have to stay at the polling place from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Election Day.
“If you’re put in a location that doesn’t have AC… that’s a really long day,” Taylor said.
Finding poll workers has become one of the most challenging parts of running the state’s elections.
“The most stress besides finding polling locations is finding poll workers,” McCarthy said. She added high school students make great poll workers, but seem to have lost interest in it.
Miguel Nunez, the deputy director of elections at BOE, also said finding poll workers got harder during the pandemic, when a lot of older folks who had worked previous elections opted not to risk getting infected. He said BOE has been trying to help local Boards of Canvassers recruit poll works using social media, and by reaching out to local colleges and universities to attract students.
BOE launched a central portal to make applying to be a poll worker easier. Anyone eligible to work the polls (registered to vote in Rhode Island and at least 16 years old) can fill out a single form available on the BOE website, and their information will be forwarded to a local Board of Canvassers who will hire them.
“I’ve never had anybody say, ‘that was the worse day of my life, and I’m never doing that again,’” McCarthy said, explaining that people often meet someone they enjoy working the polls with and want to work with them again for the next election.
Once the polling locations are finalized, Taylor will analyze the estimated turnout for each location with the help of the “URI Votes” team at the University of Rhode Island, and recommend a minimum number of poll workers for each location. He said for most locations, he usually recommends at least one moderator, who oversees the entire polling place; one clerk, who handles the ballots and other paperwork; and eight supervisors, who usually come in partisan pairs and are responsible for signing in voters.
After that, Taylor will move on to his next task, which is checking the voting machines, a process that is open to the public and will likely take place in mid-August. He said adapting to the 2020 Election was especially challenging, but so far, things have been going smoothly for 2022.
“We prepare for the worst and hope for the best on Election Day,” Taylor said. “I’m really passionate about my job and I love what I do.”
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorenc3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.