WOONSOCKET – Since opening its doors to the public in 1997, the Museum of Work and Culture has provided countless interactive exhibits focusing on the region’s rich history as a textile powerhouse, a celebration of the mill towns that were a hub of manufacturing in the 19th and 20th centuries.
But over the past 23 years, technology has evolved. Today’s youths aren’t listening to Hanson or the Spice Girls on their Sony Walkman, nor are they rushing to Blockbuster Video to rent a VHS copy of “Titanic.” The Museum of Work and Culture had to ensure that it changed with the times just as the world around it has, even if the Museum’s contents are a vestige of centuries past.
State Reps. Stephen M. Casey, Robert D. Phillips, and Michael A. Morin, who all represent Woonsocket in the Statehouse, appropriated $6,000 in state funds to help repairs and upgrade video equipment, while digitizing the museum’s introductory film.
With the assistance of New York-based RBH Multimedia – the company that originally produced the film back in 1997 – the movie was revised with new photography and music, as well as closed captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing.
“We digitized the film and brought it up to today,” said Anne Conway, the museum’s director. “Originally, the film was produced in 1997 for the opening of the Museum, so we’re able to edit the film, add some new beautiful drone images of Woonsocket, and some new photography as well.”
The drone footage of Woonsocket, which will be edited into the film, was captured by local photographer Tim Forcier, Conway said.
The funding from the $6,000 grant will also be used to allow the museum to enhance digital content offerings and make its educational resources more widely available to all Rhode Islanders, particularly students in elementary school through high school and their teachers. This will include purchasing video recording equipment to livestream programs and film educational content, expert interviews, and tours of historic sites.
According to the Museum of Work and Culture’s quarterly report for the second quarter of 2020, the Museum had 4,833 total visitors and 752 virtual visitors in the months of April, May, and June. These guests came from 15 states across the country, the furthest from California and Nevada.
“We are learning so much. We can reach out to so many people,” Conway explained. “By using this virtual world, we’ve reached out to more people than we physically would in a museum. If we have a talk with an artist, we can offer it live on Facebook or Zoom.”
Conway said expert interviews with labor historians will begin filming as early as next week to begin streaming on Facebook in time for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
“This is an amazing help, we’re very grateful to them for making this happen,” Conway said of the aid from the state representatives.
“We’re just happy to be able to help,” said Casey, who represents Woonsocket residents in District 50. “Anne has been a great asset to the Museum as well as the Museum itself to the city and it’s been quite a tourist attraction for many, many years. I think that anything that we can do to help to continue that and upgrade the facility or upgrade their equipment so that they can service more people and make it easier, especially with today’s technology, I think that was an easy ask. We’re very happy to help.”
Phillips, the State Representative for District 51, added that in today’s era of social distancing, the new technology could be more useful than ever.
“Since the education process is moving into remote possibly this year, the Museum of Work and Culture is actually moving up to that step so that they can do virtual learning and virtual classrooms to the students, whether they be in the schools themselves or be at home,” Phillips said.
Conway said the technology will be useful for the Museum long after COVID-19, stay-at-home orders, and social distancing are a thing of the past.
“All the upgrades and equipment, once things get back to normal, we’ll still use this,” she said.
Morin, the District 49 State Representative, could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
