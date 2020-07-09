By JONATHAN BISSONNETTE
PROVIDENCE – After four months of not allowing people to visit their loved ones in nursing homes or hospitals in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo and Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott on Wednesday announced that the state was at a place where it could “ease up” the visitation restrictions, finally allowing visitations with public health precautions in place.
“Halting visitation was a necessary step to protect residents, but it was also an extremely hard decision and not something that we ever want to have to do again in such a broad way,” Alexander-Scott said.
At nursing homes, scheduled visits will be allowed, but they will be kept short – in 30-minute increments – and each facility will actively screen each visitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Outdoor visits will be strongly encouraged and regardless of the location of the visit, loved ones will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from residents and staff. The nursing homes will keep a daily log of every guest and guests are required to wear a face covering to enter the facilities. Additionally, the restriction preventing barbers and hairdressers from entering nursing homes was lifted on Wednesday.
However, if a facility has a new case of COVID-19, the Health Department will work closely with the nursing home and visitation could be halted once again, Alexander-Scott said.
“Recognizing how heartbreaking some of the stories are … Given where we are with the data, the control that we are continuing to maintain over the virus, given what families have been patient with and have experienced, it’s time. We want to do it now, do it safely, do it cautiously, and have the ability with our support to make adjustments as we need to,” Alexander-Scott said when asked if she felt the state was taking a risk welcoming visitors back to nursing homes.
“We are finally at a place where we can start to ease up on the visitation rules…” Raimondo said. “Obviously, we’re asking you just be responsible, keep your visit short, mask wearing is essential, pre-schedule your visits, if possible, limit the visitors, don’t bring your whole family all at once, but we feel it’s past time for you to be able to go and visit your loved ones in your nursing home.”
Regarding hospital visitations, which also resumed Wednesday after being halted for four months, Alexander-Scott said they will vary by hospital during limited hours. Screenings will be at designated entrances, face coverings will be required, and people will be required to go directly to their loved ones’ room and not be allowed to congregate in waiting rooms or gift shops.
Overall, Raimondo said, local residents can “breathe a bit of a sigh of relief” as the state continues to “trend in the right direction” regarding the COVID-19 data. On Wednesday, the state reported 41 new cases of COVID-19, with 56 people hospitalized, five people in intensive care, five people on ventilators, and two new deaths – both of whom were in their 80s.
While Raimondo noted that the vast majority of restaurants have been cooperative regarding the state’s COVID-19 rules and policies, she said that state inspectors over the weekend observed crowding and too much mingling at more than 10 percent, saying that was “too high.”
“This virus lives, spreads, and thrives when people are too close together inside or outside…” Raimondo said. “Look all around this country right now. The rest of the country’s having huge issues with bars being the vector of spread of this virus. No bar in the state of Rhode Island should be operating as a bar. You operate as a restaurant. There should be no congregating at bars period. It’s a pretty simple rule to follow.”
“If we don’t follow the rules and if we don’t enforce the rules, then we’re going to get into trouble, the virus is going to spread and then we’re going to have to close the restaurants again, which is the absolute last thing that we want to do,” the governor said. “All across the country, that’s what you see is happening. States that had bars and restaurants open have closed them.”
Saying that this small percent could be what gets the state into trouble, Raimondo said Rhode Island would be changing the way it enforces rules for businesses. If “egregious disregard” for the rules is witnessed – such as packed restaurants, no efforts to impose social distancing or mask wearing, or crowded bars – establishments will immediately be issued a compliance order or a fine. If this “blatant disregard” happens a second time, Raimondo said, a fine will be issued or the establishment could be shut down until it demonstrates it has made appropriate changes.
“We don’t want to shut you down, I want you all open and making money, and the vast majority of you are being creative and following the rules. And if you’re trying, then we’re going to work with you…” Raimondo said. “But I have to tell you this, there are those of you out there, and you know who you are, you’re not even trying. Your own employees, your own hosts and hostesses are whispering to your customers, ‘Don’t worry about the mask.’ And we’re going to crack down on you. Because it’s not fair, it’s not fair to the rest of the restaurants if because of your non-compliance, I have to do what all these other states are doing and shut down all restaurants because of a small handful of folks who are willfully ignoring the rules.”
“We’re not out to get you for a small infringement … We are out to get you if you are consistently, night after night, allowing large groups of people at your bars, in your restaurants, crowded for hours with no mask wearing,” Raimondo said.
