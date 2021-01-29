PROVIDENCE — Age is suddenly all the rage in the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
Speaking during the weekly press briefing on COVID-19 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott told reporters that about 5,000 doses would be made available beginning this weekend to individuals 75 and older.
Within the next couple of weeks, she said, the Rhode Island Department of Health’s goal is to ramp up distribution to people in that group and, after that, to continue distributing doses with priority based on a three-factor screening process that includes age, risk of hospitalization or death as a result of COVID-19, and geography. While the timeline depends on the availability of supply, it presently envisions the vaccine reaching people in the next youngest category, aged 65-74, by March.
Alexander-Scott’s comments come amid widespread concern that the vaccine rollout is going too slowly and that it’s reaching too few older people. But she defended RIDOH’s progress, saying she’d give it a grade no worse than a B+ or A– and that the per-capita pace of first-dose distribution is about average among the states – better for second-dose delivery.
“Speed is only one of the measures of success we have prioritized,” Alexander-Scott said. “Who you vaccinate matters.”
One variable that’s having a negligible impact on the pace of the rollout is the discarding of doses, which could become necessary due to spoilage or improper storage. She said the state is experiencing a “discard rate” of .2 percent of all the doses it receives, thanks to a “robust process” of matching up recipients with doses before they’re administered.
With Gov. Gina Raimondo poised to become U.S. commerce secretary, Alexander-Scott was accompanied by Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, who will succeed Raimondo if she’s confirmed, possibly as soon as Wednesday. McKee’s comments were generally reserved, but he made it clear he’s no longer advocating for teachers to take a step up in the vaccine pecking order.
McKee said he supports Alexander Scott’s framework. Even without any changes, the plan would reach most K-12 teachers sooner rather than later.
“Yes, based on the age, geography and the health conditions, it makes a great deal of sense,” McKee said. “Fifty-eight percent of K-12 teachers would be reached through that time frame.”
Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor was also on hand to address another major development: the lifting of the so-called curfew for restaurants and other retail enterprises – including gyms and fitness centers – and arts and cultural organizations.
Focusing on the hard-hit hospitality industry, the health director said beginning Sunday, restaurants will no longer be required to close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends. Sit-down service at bars is still off-limits, she said, but the relaxation of the curfew for indoor dining should provide some “flexibility and relief” to restaurateurs for the first time since the post-Thanksgiving pause that was driven by a spike in COVID-19 infection rates.
“We want to lift restrictions as soon as possible,” Pryor said when asked why restaurants should lose business for another weekend under curfew.
Pryor said the timeline was designed to allowed the state to firm up a consistent message on the need for continued vigilance on mask-wearing, social distancing and other protective measures. He said, however, “From a commerce perspective, we’re thrilled that the early closure is ending.”
On the data front, the spread of the virus continues to trend in a positive direction, said Alexander-Scott. The infection rate dipped to 3.3 percent on the last 24-hour batch of tests and the rolling seven-day average dipped to 4.3 percent, down from 5 percent a week earlier. Hospitalization rates and new cases per 100,000 continue to shrink.
“This is very encouraging,” she said. “It’s the exact direction we want to go.”
However, with hundreds of new cases detected each day, continuing deaths and evidence of a new, highly infectious strain of COVID-19 detected in about 26 other states, Alexander-Scott said Rhode Island is not out of the woods and this is no time for residents to let down their guards. There were 618 new cases reported the previous day and 18 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,144.
But the lion’s share of the briefing was devoted to clarifying the evolving outline of the state’s vaccine rollout. So far, most of the roughly 86,300 doses administered – about 22,000 to individuals who’ve received both doses – have gone to nursing home residents, frontline health care workers and first responders, including police and firefighters.
The first group of age 75-and-over recipients will receive the vaccine at five regional health centers. This group has already registered because they’ve indicated they would need help in an emergency, the health director said, and there’s nothing they need to do to make an appointment because they’ll be contacted.
Depending on the availability of supply, the state is aiming to begin prioritizing progressively younger people in the weeks ahead. The timeline has the vaccine reaching persons aged 65-74 in early to mid-March; 64-60 in April; 59-50 by early May; and everyone else, as young as 16 years old, by August.
In addition to age and geography, a third variable the state will apply to determine who is next in line will be an individual’s likelihood of hospitalization or death as a result of a COVID-19 infection. But it’s hardly a cut-and-dry calculation: The state has identified multiple categories of risk, including problems with the kidneys and heart, diabetes, compromised immune systems, pregnancy and ongoing chemotherapy.
This means that a 16-year-old with a kidney problem or diabetes could get the vaccine before, say, a person who is 65. And the other key parameter will be geography. Some communities, like Central Falls, will get priority for the vaccine, because “it’s the right thing to do.”
And if the plan doesn’t already sound complicated enough, the health director said the state won’t wait to finish any one age group before moving on to another. Many different groups of recipients will be getting the vaccine simultaneously.
Alexander-Scott said the state would embark on an aggressive campaign of messaging through social media, texting and other avenues to keep Rhode Islanders informed about how to sign up for the vaccine and where they should go. But there is nothing anyone needs to do right now.
“Please keep in mind that how quickly we go depends on vaccine availability,” she said.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
