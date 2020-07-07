WOONSOCKET – It looks as though Gov. Gina Raimondo has finally found a spot for a regional vocational education center here, and it could turn out to be a boon for the city's struggling downtown.
At the request of Raimondo, state lawmakers have been asked to adjust the FY 2021 appropriations bill to cover a 10-year lease for 95-117 Main St. – also known as the Commercial Block, one of the most distressed properties on the southern leg of Main Street. State Budget Chief Thomas A. Mullaly transmitted a letter to House Finance Chairman Marvin Abney on July 2 asking for the measure, which would cost the lessee, the Rhode Island Council on Post-Secondary Education, about $2.2 million for the life of the agreement.
The proposed Woonsocket Education and Industry Center hasn't gotten much attention of late, but Raimondo was in town to campaign on the proposal about two years ago with Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. At the time, they gave it a slightly different name, the Higher Education Center of Northern Rhode Island – HENRI for short – and they portrayed the public- and private-sector partnership as a game-changer for the region, an area the governor acknowledged had not participated in economic recovery to the extent some other parts of the state had.
If anything, the situation is worse now in the era of COVID-19, which has driven unemployment to the highest level the state's seen in generations.
“This is the shot in the arm that Main Street has been waiting decades for and there's no downside to this project,” Baldelli-Hunt said Monday. “This is probably the biggest news the city has had for Main Street in 20 or 30 years.”
Modeled after the successful Westerly Education Center, its Northern Rhode Island cousin will provide job training in settings that mimic the workplace, led by the state’s private partners in the venture, including Amica Insurance of Lincoln; AAA Northeast of Providence; Smithfield-based Fidelity Investments, Bryant University and CVS Health.
Baldelli-Hunt says the project is important because it will not only produce short-term construction jobs associated with the renovation of the site, but provide hands-on, workplace-specific training that will enable individuals to land good jobs that can support families and help them become stable, productive members of the community.
But not everyone is behind the proposed location state officials are eyeing for the Woonsocket Education and Industry Center. In an unexpected – and unexpectedly pointed – disclosure, State Rep. Michael Morin (D-Dist. 49, Woonsocket), a member of the House Finance Committee, posted documents pertaining to the proposed lease on Facebook and commented that he may not support the location.
A former assistant deputy state fire marshal for the Woonsocket Fire Department, Morin said the site had been plagued by building and fire code violations during his tenure and the owners of the property did not deserve to win a generous state lease. Morin, who retired from the WFD in 2018, is not seeking another term in the House; two city businessmen, Vincent J. Bono, president of the Boston Surface Railroad Company and Steve Lima of FutureCom Ltd., a former city director of planning, are vying to succeed him.
“While I support the need for a school on post-secondary education in Northern RI, especially in Woonsocket, I'm not sure I can support this property,” Morin said. “While I was Fire Marshal in Woonsocket I personally fought this property owner on multiple fire code violations. The building inspector and minimum housing also had him in court. To reward this property owner with this type of lease agreement is ridiculous.”
Morin's comments, however, drew a sharp rebuke from Baldelli-Hunt, who says they were short-sighted and inaccurate. Chances are nil that the lease would be finalized or a certificate of occupancy issued by the local regulators unless any code violations are resolved beforehand.
“Even those of us who are not in the industry know that,” said the mayor. “The issue with them being out of code is in the past. They've added a roof and a fire suppression system. That doesn't mean you hold these people hostage from renovating and leasing out a building.”
Baldelli-Hunt was surprised to learn that Morin's first expression of concern appeared on Facebook, an unusual platform for such a consequential project. The disclosure was tantamount to an announcement about the project, which was spearheaded by the governor, she said.
“I felt like it was for her to announce, not me or a state rep or a city council person,” she said. “I never would have imagined it would have come out on a Facebook post in that manner.”
Built in 1888, the Commercial Block is a rambling, three-story structure that used to have apartments on the top two stories and a series of storefronts – 10 of them – on the ground floor, stretching all the way from Timeless Antiques almost as far as City Hall on the east side of Main Street. All but one or two are presently vacant.
The building has roughly 15,000 square feet of space on each of three above ground levels, and, if the lease is approved, the RI Council on Post-Secondary Education would occupy the entire top story for the school project, according to the mayor.
Should the lease be approved, Baldelli-Hunt said, the site would provide the owners with income to begin renovations of the entire building. The long-range plan is for the second floor to be used for office space and the ground floor to remain available for small shops.
For at least five years, the site has been owned by Christopher and George Stamatos of Jamaica Plain, Ma., doing business as S-95 Main St. Woonsocket LLC, according to the city's property database and other records.
As Morin points out, the Stamatos brothers have had issues of compliance at the site over the years. For a time, they had residential tenants in the building, but they were all forced to move out several years ago due to code violations.
And for a brief period in 2017, the State Fire Marshal's Office mounted a “fire watch” at the site because the fire suppression system wasn't up to code. The police department's mobile command center was parked outside and fire personnel remained on duty 'round the clock for several days, until the problem was rectified.
While other parts of Main Street have fared comparatively better, the Commercial Block is just one example of the challenges facing the stretch between Market Square and Depot Square. It has more high-profile vacancies and blight than any other segment of Main Street, including the former Hospital Trust and the Longley Building. There's a Domino's Pizza in the latter, but the owner, John Eno, will soon relocate to new construction on Social Street.
The Commercial Block wasn't the only building in the downtown area that the RI Council on Post-Secondary Education considered for the vocational center, according to the mayor.
Not long after she and the governor announced the initiative in 2018, Baldelli-Hunt said, the state issued a request for proposals from prospective landlords. The Stamatos brothers were the only respondents. The state also looked at the Bernon Mills on Front Street, but the owners decided that the renovations needed to accommodate the state were too cost-prohibitive to put in an offer.
The Stamatos brothers' RFP triggered a dialogue with officials that has progressed to the point where the state is now on the cusp of entering a lease with them to move the project forward.
The state apparently likes the location because it's so centrally located and easily accessible. A proposed House and Senate resolution in support of the lease says the Commercial Block is “a desirable location because of the visibility on Main Street in the urban core, as well as on a public bus route and access to parking providing access to the general public.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.