WOONSOCKET – An armed suspect who shot an officer in the leg was captured after a tense standoff with police that ended with the percussive blasts of concussion grenades and a violent struggle outside a Social District condo complex Monday morning.
The suspect, identified as Tyler C. Chandler, 22, of Portsmouth, allegedly fired a handgun repeatedly at multiple police officers during two separate engagements that began just before dawn, when an officer on routine patrol saw him walking on Cumberland Street, openly toting a firearm, Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III told reporters during a sidewalk press briefing near Gateway Commons Condominiums. Patrolman Travis Young was shot in the thigh on Elm Street by Chandler, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries. He was treated at Rhode Island Hospital, which discharged him hours later.
It’s dangerous work out there protecting the people of the city of Woonsocket,” Oates said. “They go to work, our officers, every day, every night. They don’t know what the next call or what the next traffic stop is going to bring...this is a good example of what can happen.”
Four officers returned Chandler’s gunfire and would be placed on administrative leave, pending a standard review of officer-involved shootings by the Rhode Island State Police and the Office of the Attorney General. They were identified as Detective Sgt. Matthew Richardson, Patrolman Zachary Bienkiewicz, Patrolman Brandon Macedo and Patrolman Daniel Wild.
Though he suffered no gunshot wounds - or any other apparent injury - Chandler was transported to Landmark Medical Center for an evaluation following his arrest.
He is to be arraigned in Sixth District Court this morning on five counts of assault with a deadly weapon; five counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence; and carrying a firearm without a license.
Though the ordeal began on Cumberland Street around five hours earlier, it culminated about 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Gateway complex, located at 685 Social St., where Chandler barricaded himself between parked cars. By then, he’d already exchanged gunfire with police twice as they pursued him on foot. Oates said he also let off a single round from the parking lot, but it’s unclear what he was aiming toward at that point.
From the junction of Social, East School and Elm Streets, and north to George Street, the area around the complex was cordoned off by police cars, some manned and others – state, local and unmarked vehicles – simply left parked or idling to form a blockade. The mobile police command center, a Woonsocket Fire Department ambulance and the Providence Fire Department canteen truck were parked outside the four-story, brick complex, where a knot of police officers, including members of a state police tactical squad, clad in olive-green military fatigues and carrying rifles, could be seen milling about.
Members of the Blackstone and North Smithfield police departments also arrived in response to a WPD “officer assist” call after the city policeman was wounded.
The standoff lasted nearly two hours as police tried to talk the suspect into surrendering. Officers were clearly on edge. “We’re at a crime scene!” one yelled out sharply at a passerby on Elm Street. “Get out of there!”
A few moments later – after back-to-back explosive blasts resonated from the Gateway parking lot – the atmosphere suddenly became more relaxed. Covered in sweat on day four of a continuing heat wave, two members of the state police tactical squad returned to their vehicles at the edge of the safety perimeter, unloading their rifles and removing protective gear. An ambulance maneuvered out of the parking lot of the condo complex and law enforcement vehicles began leaving.
From a group of onlookers who gathered on a traffic island to watch the scene unfold, someone uttered, “He’s dead,” apparently believing the pair of blasts were gunshots.
They were not, and the suspect was very much alive, Oates soon advised reporters. The blasts were from tactical devices known as “concussion flash-bangs,” and police set them off to distract the suspect before lunging toward him, he said.
“We negotiated with him close to two hours to try to get him to come out,” Oates said. “He had a firearm in his person, which he did throw into a grassy area. So we’ve recovered a firearm. He refused to come out for a long period of time and right up until the end, to show us his hands.” Even after the flash bangs were deployed, Oates said the suspect refused to give up. Officers “rushed him,” but he struggled violently with them before he was overpowered.
Drama began around dawn
The drama began around 4:35 a.m., when an officer on routine patrol saw Chandler, clad in a white T-shirt and dark pants, walking on Cumberland Street, carrying a firearm. Oates said the officer called for backup and turned around, attempting to engage the subject, but lost sight of him.
A few minutes later, one of the sergeants who arrived to back up the officer saw the suspect near a commercial trash receptacle on Kendrick Avenue. He got out and began to approach the armed man on foot, at which point the suspect fled. During that initial pursuit, the suspect turned around, pointed the gun at the sergeant and another officer, and began pulling the trigger. The officers fired back, exchanging multiple rounds with the suspect.
Isaiah Scurry, a city man who was driving past the area in his car at the time, captured part of the shootout on cell phone video and posted it to Facebook. At least nine firecracker-like “pops” in quick succession can be heard during the initial round of gunfire – six in one group, three in another.
“I could hear the two cops yelling, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’” Scurry later told The Call. “He didn’t stop.”
Up to that point, no one is injured, according to Oates, but the shooting doesn’t stop there.
After trading gunfire with Chandler, police chased him to a patch of woods nearby, called in a K-9 and thought they had him hemmed in.
“While they thought they had the subject contained in that area he somehow made it out of that area and came back at the officers and engaged the officers again, firing at one or our police officers and striking him in the left thigh,” Oates said.
That’s when Chandler fled toward the parking lot of Gateway Commons, firing a single round from the area as he sought cover between parked cars. At that point, Oates said, “We don’t know what he shot at.”
Residents of Gateway Commons were told to shelter in place during the standoff. That means they couldn’t leave.
“I didn’t even realize they were on this side of the building,” one resident said. “Until I tried to go to work. They said, ‘You can’t.’”
With the investigation still developing, the chief couldn’t say with surety how many rounds were fired by Chandler and the police during the ordeal. But he said it’s possible the combined number of rounds could be two dozen.
During the impromptu press briefing, Oates was accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Gerald Coyne and Public Safety Director Eugene Jalette.
Coyne said two teams of prosecutors would be involved in the case – one to consider criminal charges against the suspect and another to review the actions of police officers.
