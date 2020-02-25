WOONSOCKET – A city man who was arrested on rape, kidnapping and other charges last Friday was ordered held without bail yesterday after an appearance in Sixth District Court.
David A. Molitor, 35, of 70 Church St., was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions pending a bail review hearing on March 9.
Molitor is charged with five felonies, including three counts of first-degree sexual assault, breaking and entering with the intent to commit a crime and kidnapping.
Naked and armed with a handgun, Molitor allegedly showed up, unannounced and uninvited, at the home of a 31-year-old neighbor late Thursday night, knocked on the door then then forced his way in after the victim opened it. Police say he threatened the victim with a gun and and a large machete-like knife during an hours-long ordeal in which he slapped her repeatedly and raped her three times. One of the sexual assaults took place in the victim's own home, but the others took place in his first-floor apartment after Molitor led here there at gunpoint.
Police reports say the victim was able to get away from Molitor when he began drinking whiskey and took a shower. She did not require medical attention, though she did receive counseling at police headquarters after the attack, which one officer described as a “significant, traumatic sexual assault.”
The victim came to police headquarters immediately after escaping from Molitor. She told the police she had never lived with Molitor nor had she ever been in a romantic relationship with him, though she had known him about four years and they had once worked for the same employer.
After she reported the crime, the police responded to Molitor's apartment, at which point he told investigators he had taken “some pills.” As a precaution, Molitor was transferred to Landmark Medical Center for an evaluation, which delayed his arraignment.
According to the judiciary's web site, this is the sixth time Molitor has been arrested since 2005, but he's never previously been convicted of a sexual assault. He's been arrested three times since 2006 for driving under the influence, including once in 2009 when he was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a personal injury. The last time he was arrested before the alleged rape was in 2014 – for vandalism.
