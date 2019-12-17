By RUSS OLIVO
WOONSOCKET – Shirley Picard and her husband Andrew Mastalerz had been planning the trip to Tahiti to renew their wedding vows for nearly two years.
But in a cruel twist of fate, the much-anticipated trip of a lifetime has suddenly become a nightmare for the 217 Woodland Road couple and their family.
On Thursday, days after the couple renewed their vows, they were involved in an ATV accident on the Tahitian island of Moorea in which Picard – nurse manager of the obstetrics unit at Landmark Medical Center – fractured two vertebrae near her neck. After emergency surgery at Ta’aone Hospital, the main hospital on Tahiti, she’s in the intensive care unit, the left side of her body paralyzed.
“Things couldn’t possibly be worse,” said Nicole Haberman, her daughter. “We’re trying to get her Medflighted out of there, but it’s going to be challenging.”
The reality is that Picard’s family – she has eight children and stepchildren – have no idea when she’ll be flown back to a hospital closer to her loved ones. It’s been about four days since she was treated, but her stepfather told her on the phone that the soonest doctors would allow her to fly home is seven to 10 days after surgery – maybe longer, depending on how her recovery appears to be progressing.
Haberman says her parents have healthcare insurance, but it’s already apparent that it will only cover a portion of the mounting expenses they’re facing, including lost time at work, food, lodging and, probably, much more.
That’s why Haberman launched a Gofundme campaign for her mother, setting a goal of $75,000.
After just two days, nearly 200 donors pledged more than $40,000 for Picard, who has worked over 30 years as an obstetrics nurse at multiple hospitals in the area, including now-shuttered Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, Sturdy Memorial in North Attleboro, Women & Infants in Providence and Landmark Medical Center.
Haberman isn’t surprised by the outpouring of support for her mother. A 1977 graduate of Woonsocket High School, Picard, 59, is well-known in obstetric nursing circles and makes friends quite easily.
“My mom is a hugely charismatic presence and very well-known and very well-liked,” said Haberman. “She was voted the most popular by her graduating class at Woonsocket High School.”
The assistant principal of Westwood High School, Haberman, of Medway, said her mother and Mastalerz were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary in Tahiti and had arrived there about a week before the occasion. The accident happened “two or three days” after they renewed their marriage vows.
Based on what she’s been told by her stepfather on the phone, Haberman said the couple was doing an ATV tour of the island of Moorea when the accident happened. She said another ATV stopped short in front of them when Mastalerz, his wife holding onto his waist from behind, motorcycle-style, braked hard to avoid a collision and lost control of the vehicle.
Mastalerz escaped with minor injuries when the ATV rolled over on a mountainous trail. But her mother basically broke her neck, suffering fractures in two vertebrae on the upper part of her spine.
After the accident, said Haberman, her mother was transported from Moorea by medical helicopter to Ta’aone Hospital on the main island of Tahiti, where she underwent emergency surgery on Friday. Among other things, doctors inserted steel rods and pins into her body to stabilize the fractures and reduce the swelling in her spinal column.
Haberman said her mother appears to be completely paralyzed on the left side of her body, with “limited motion” on the right. Presently her prognosis for recovery is unknown.
“She is in a lot of pain, and the medical team in Tahiti is working to manage her pain and care,” said Haberman. “At present, she will remain in Tahiti until stabilized and then will be Medflighted to the states to continue treatment and begin the extensive rehabilitation process that such an injury will require.”
Haberman said she spoke to her mother shortly after she had undergone surgery, at which time it was apparent to her that she hadn’t quite fully grasped the severity of what happened to her.
Mostly likely because she was heavily medicated when Haberman spoke to her mother, she kept forgetting she was ever in an accident, her daughter said. The good news is that Picard, based on the tests performed so far, appears to have escaped any brain injury.
Anyone who wants to contribute to Picard’s family can do so by visiting the Gofundme donation page. Just visit the following link, www.gofundme.com/f/help-and-support-for-shirley-picard, to reach the page.
“At this time we are asking for donations of support to assist with her immediate needs, including her husband’s associated costs to remain in Tahiti, the costs associated with ongoing transportation of a medically fragile patient, and costs associated with all facets of the care that is likely to be required in the weeks and months ahead,” Haberman explains on the site. “She may face additional surgery as time progresses. We expect the costs to be quite substantial, and while insurance will cover many of her immediate needs, the spiraling costs associated with her care will be quite daunting.”
Haberman says she has a brother, as well as a brother-law, who are both physicians, and they’ve made it plain to family members that Picard has suffered an event with consequences that may endure for the rest of her life.
At a time when the long-term outcome of the tragic accident remains a question-mark, however, Haberman says she and her family are hoping for the best and saying their prayers.
“There’s a possibility for a great recovery,” she says, “and there’s also so many factors in play right now it’s impossible to tell what’s going to happen.”
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.