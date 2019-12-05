WOONSOCKET - Woonsocket Police said Wednesday night that they were investigating after a 17-year-old female was shot on Village Road in the area of the Village Plaza apartments. She was taken to Landmark Hospital but later died of her injuries, police said.
The incident took place at around 9:54 p.m. Police said the girl was driving an SUV with two other people in the car when the shooting took place. The passengers were reportedly not injured.
Police were interviewing witnesses late Wednesday night and the incident remains under investigation.
