WOONSOCKET — Raymond D. “Beaver” Tempest Jr. is suing the city and two former police officers for wrongful arrest and imprisonment after his conviction in the brutal 1982 bludgeoning death of Doreen Picard was overturned by a Superior Court judge over five years ago.
The case, filed in U.S. District Court on Dec. 17, rests heavily upon Superior Court Judge Daniel Proccacini’s 2015 decision to vacate Tempest’s conviction, prompting his release from prison after serving over 23 years for one of the most infamous crimes in the city’s history. Ruling in a hearing for post-conviction relief that lasted nearly a month, Procaccini concluded that witnesses in the original trial had been unduly coached by the police and the state prosecutor who presented the case had unlawfully suppressed material evidence.
Tempest, 67, now claims that were it not for the misconduct of the police officers in charge of the Picard investigation, he would have never been convicted in 1992.
“Mr. Tempest was improperly arrested and imprisoned, unfairly tried and wrongfully convicted because of the unlawful and improper conduct of Defendants Rodney Remblad and Ronald Pennington, while acting under color of law as officers of the Woonsocket, Rhode Island Police Department,” papers filed in the case say. “In short, Defendants framed Mr. Tempest for a murder he did not commit.”
Picard, 22, was the victim of horrific head trauma caused by a length of pipe. Her body was found in the basement laundry room of 409 Providence St. on Feb. 19, 1982, beside her landlady, Susan Laferte, 27, a second victim who survived grievous injuries. Prosecutors argued Picard was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that Tempest killed her to eliminate a witness to his attack on Laferte, with whom he may have been arguing about a litter of pit bull puppies.
While Pennington was the lead investigator, the complaint portrays Remblad as the architect of a ginned-up case against Tempest that rested on the police coercing witnesses to fabricate incriminating statements against Tempest to shore up a phony narrative.
The complaint, which is some 70 pages long, asserts that Remblad had a motive for the fraud – which was to punish Tempest and his family. Tempest was the brother of former Woonsocket Detective Lt. Gordon Tempest and the son of Raymond Tempest Sr., the state’s high sheriff for Providence County at the time of the crime and the former second-in-command of the Woonsocket police.
Shortly before Remblad ramped up his involvement in the case, the complaint says, Gordon Tempest was investigating his higher-ranking co-worker on the WPD for drug dealing, bribery and auto theft. He was also investigating Remblad’s brother-in-law, Stanley Irza, for possession of stolen vehicles – a crime for which Irza was eventually prosecuted.
Eventually, Gordon Tempest, too, would be convicted of a crime associated with the Picard investigation – perjury – resulting in his dismissal from the WPD as well as a prison sentence.
Though Remblad eventually rose to become chief of the department, he was the detective commander when he “injected himself” into the Picard investigation – and Irza became his first informant, the complaint says.
“Remblad’s new, direct involvement in interviewing witnesses was unusual for someone with the rank of commander, even in serious cases,” the complaint asserts. “Remblad quickly developed his own brother-in-law, Irza, as the witness who claimed to have information implicating Tempest.”
Tempest has always maintained his innocence in the Picard murder, a crime marked by an utter lack of forensic evidence connecting him to it. His conviction was based largely on the testimony of a handful of witnesses who claimed he confessed his involvement to them or even boasted about having enough family clout at the police station to get away with it.
He was sentenced to 85 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after a month-long trial in 1992 and would have been eligible for parole after serving just 16, the complaint observes, but he declined to seek a hearing before the Parole Board because eligibility would have required him to admit, falsely, that he committed the murder.
Around 2005, however, Tempest gained the attention of the New England Innocence Project, which won the approval of the state courts to begin performing DNA tests on evidence that had been preserved from trial. The effort culminated in a full-blown hearing on Tempest’s plea for post-conviction relief – a hearing that came to focus more on allegations of police and prosecutorial misconduct than DNA.
Procaccini stopped short of declaring Tempest innocent, but the judge concluded he might not have been found guilty by a jury were it not for statements corrupted by coercive interrogation techniques and prosecutorial suppression. The judge vacated the conviction, however, and Tempest was released on bail in 2015, gaining his freedom for the first time in more than 23 years.
The following July, the state Supreme Court affirmed Procaccini’s ruling in a voluminous, three-way split. Four justices agreed that the conviction should be vacated, although one had a rationale that was different from the other, and one disagreed entirely with Proccacini, arguing the lower court justice had erred.
The state’s position all along was that Tempest remained under indictment for murder despite Procaccini’s ruling and prosecutors prepared to bring him to trial a second time in front of Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause.
But there was no retrial, as Tempest reached an agreement with prosecutors to enter what’s known as an Alford plea in exchange for never facing the prospect of returning to prison. While it’s technically a conviction without an admission of guilt, the Alford appears problematic for advancing an argument of police misconduct, since it’s defined partly as an acknowledgment that prosecutors may have evidence that could result in a guilty verdict if it’s put in front of a jury.
Tempest’s lawyers dismiss the issue as a matter of expediency for their client. They say the state was threatening to mount a second case built on tainted evidence and Tempest, already in his mid-60s at the time, worried that he wouldn’t live as long as it might take to win another reversal on appeal.
Tempest seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages. So far, City Council President Dan Gendron said there’s been no discussion among councilors about choosing a lawyer to respond to the suit. In the past, major civil litigation in federal court has sometimes been handled by an outside law firm or the city’ s insurance carrier, not the Law Department.
Just as he did for the case presented by the New England Innocence Project, Tempest now appears to have the backing of a team of legal experts – most of them from out of state. Three of his lawyers are still seeking approval to work in Rhode Island, including Andrew Levchuk of Amherst, Mass.; Jeffrey Horowitz of Arnold & Porter Kaye Schoer in New York and Ashley Burkett, who’s with another branch of the same firm in Washington, D.C.
The only Rhode Island lawyer listed is Thomas G. Briody of Providence.
