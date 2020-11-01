By Joseph B. Nadeau
Ten North Smithfield candidates are seeking to fill five available seats on the town council in the Nov. 3 election, including three current members of the panel.
Teresa Bartomioli
Teresa Bartomioli of 1 Taylor Drive is an incumbent member of the council seeking her second full term since being appointed to a partial term in 2017.
She and her husband, Mike, are graduates of North Smithfield High School as are their son and daughter. The Bartomiolis are owners of North Smithfield Fence Inc. and previously owned Sutherland Sheet Metal & Welding Co.
Bartomioli has served as past Treasurer for North Smithfield Little League, a member of the Juvenile Hearing Board for 6 years and as chair for 2, a Para Professional substitute for 3 years, and a member of the budget committee and also the Charter Review Commission.
“As a business owner in town I think it’s important that we be open to working in partnership with our business community when possible. We have amazing small business owners in Town who have always been there to provide the extras when needed,” Bartomioli said.
“Every year we are hit with some type of difficult financial challenge and this year it has hit an entire world with COVID-19. We are all concerned with the lack of information from the State on state aid or the reduction on auto taxes.
“Not everyone will agree on how we have handled the unknown but my vote is and always has been based on what I hear from the residents and what I believe is in the best interest of everyone,” Bartomioli said.
John A. Beauregard
John A. Beauregard of 18 Edward Ave. is a past member and president of the town council seeking to return to the panel Nov. 3.
A retired member of the Rhode Island State Police, he is the owner of New England Striping and a graduate of Woonsocket High School, the University of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Police Academy.
He has been a resident of North Smithfield since 1994 and served on the parks and recreation commission, the Stadium Building Committee, North Smithfield Days Committee, the North Smithfield Police Chief Committee and helped organize a list of town events.
“I want to get back on the council because I love this town and believe I have much to offer,” Beauregard said.
“New ideas will get us out of the financial difficulties that every town in this country will be facing in the next few years. I have demonstrated my ability to think outside the box and come up with those ideas,” Beauregard said.
“I have also demonstrated my ability to bring people together even when we disagree. If we are going to work together we will first have to respect one another. Once we have that, anything is possible,” Beauregard said.
Stephen M. Corriveau
Stephen M. Corriveau, 43, of 420 Grange Road, is looking to bring his business experience to a term on the town council.
Corriveau has been in the employee benefit consulting industry for more than 20 years, focusing on both the private and public sector throughout New England.
He is a member of the Government Blockchain Association and holds a bachelor of science in marketing from Plymouth State University from which he graduated cum laude in 1999.
A 1995 Mount St. Charles Academy graduate, he participated in a Walt Disney Business Program Internship in 1997.
He serves on the Economic Development Commission, and a member of the board of directors of the North Smithfield Little League and a founder of the North Smithfield Ski Club.
He and his wife Briten, have four children, Ethan, Gabe, Judah, and Eva.
“I want North Smithfield to be a forward-thinking town that’s fiscally responsible,” Corriveau said.
“I don’t believe we have to wait and see what other towns do in order to make decisions just to follow suit. My stance on current and upcoming issues will always be what’s best for North Smithfield, our seniors, long standing residents, families moving to town and the kids,” he said.
“We can be a leader in this state. I see tremendous potential in North Smithfield. I see areas where I can bring my personal expertise and creative business mindset. If I am elected to the Town Council, I have plans to work closely with the administration, making sure discussions and decisions remain explicitly transparent to the public.”
Paul E. Vadenais
Paul E. Vadenais, 59, of 31 Greenwood Street, is seeking re-election as an incumbent member of the town council. Vadenais is the panel’s current president.
A resident of the town for 54 years, Vadenais is vice president of Friends Foundry, where he has worked for 39 years.
He is a 1979 graduate of North Smithfield High School and attended the University of Rhode Island.
Vadenais has been involved with North Smithfield Youth Hockey, Little League, a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, a Member of Frehill Council #5702 and Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus.
He has served on the North Smithfield School Committee from 1995-2001, was a co-chair of the North Smithfield Middle School Building Committee, a chair of the budget committee and the charter review commission, and also a chair for the municipal building review task force.
He is married to the former Sheri Doherty, and has three children, Kaitlyn, Rebeka and Zachary.
“The Town must continue developing long range goals, as well as determining how the decisions made today will impact residents in the future,” Vadenais said.
“During the last four years, the Town has begun to be more proactive and not reactive in making decisions. We must continue to use good business principles to guide our Town. Any business without a well thought out plan will eventually fail. I will continue to use my business experience as well as my experience with town government, budgets, buildings and the Charter to guide the Town of North Smithfield into the future,” he said.
“On Nov. 3, I respectfully ask for your support and vote. With your vote, we will make a difference,” Vadenais said.
Claire Vallieres O’Hara
Claire Vallieres O’Hara of 16 Summit Ave. is seeking to return to her seat on the town council Nov. 3.
A retired teacher serving most of her career at the former Dr. Harry L. Halliwell Memorial Elementary School, O’Hara who moved to town with her late husband in 1976, remains proud of the school system for which she worked for more than 36 years.
“Our family roots are here and we wanted our children to be raised in this town,” O’Hara said.
“The town where I visited my grandmother’s house where the Beef Barn now stands. This is where my father taught me how to skate at Mintos Pond and to swim at Primrose Pond. Summers were spent on my Uncle’s horse farm, a child’s paradise with my cousins. I wanted my children to share the same experience,” O’Hara said.
“I am proud of our school system. Both my children graduated and went on to get degrees from Northeastern and Providence College. Another generation is in the middle school. Both also had the chance to play town sports,” O’Hara said.
“I hope that despite coronavirus the children will be able to resume sports safely and soon. I hope that North Smithfield children will be able to march in parades, attend special events like my children were able to in the near future,” she said.
O’Hara also wants to see residents in the community work together for the future.
“Now is the time we must work together in a civil manner to meet all the challenges coming forth. We must extend our tax base by encouraging big business as well as small businesses which have always been our backbone,” she said.
“The homeowner cannot take on the bulk of our financial burdens. We must help keep our senior citizens who have lived in North Smithfield for years and our disabled veterans in their homes by freezing their taxes. We must continue to support and improve our school system which is an important factor in getting big businesses to move to our town. And our buildings must be kept up so we aren’t burdening the town’s taxpayers with expensive renovations. We need to look at writing grants for land conservation and look at the needs for a senior center,” O’Hara said.
Megan Lindsy Staples
Megan Lindsy Staples of 75 Bellevue Ave., is seeking a seat on the town council after serving on the planning board since 2018.
She was raised in Rhode Island and has lived in North Smithfield with her family for the past five years.
Staples has a background in surveying and land use and is particularly interested in sustainable and equitable development and how both effect local ecology.
During her time as an alternate on the planning board, Staples proposed a moratorium on solar to adjust the town’s solar power ordnance.
“I’m particularly interested in sustainable and equitable development, and how both affect local ecology,” Staples said.
Her campaign has focused on bringing transparency to local government.
“More than ever, our local government should be modeling transparency. The key to a successful local government is trust, and trust cannot be had without transparency. I intend to help cultivate the return of trust in our town government by keeping decisions and discussion out in the open to the extent possible,” Staples said.
“Part of being transparent is ensuring that as much information as reasonably possible is easy for the public to access. This includes documents like planning or zoning applications, plan books, as well as public meetings. We should be intentionally making things easier for our residents to stay informed and involved in the decision making process to access,” she added.
“Our town government exists because of our residents and I believe that their voices must be heard, and their goals heeded,” Staples said.
Ana M. Parsons
Ana M. Parsons of 72 Mechanic St. is seeking a first term on the town council.
She is a married Marine Corps veteran who served for five years and moved to the town in 2008 where both of her children have graduated from North Smithfield High School.
“I am hoping to be a positive change and voice for North Smithfield,” Parsons said.
“I support the schools and the police department. People who are looking to move to an area look at the schools – how strong they are – and then they want to move to a place where their families will be safe,” she said.
“I support the police and want to continue training and funding to make sure issues that are happening across the country do not happen in North Smithfield. I will not support a bond unless all remedial options at the existing police station are exhausted, Parsons noted.
“As far as taxes, North Smithfield must be fiscally conservative, vigilant with expenses and look for ways to increase revenue without raising taxes. We need to look at all economic development opportunities. I also would like to see the town hire a grant writer – even part time – to obtain needed services for the town,” Parsons said.
Kimberly L. Alves
Kimberly L. Alves of 120 Follett St., is a veteran of three prior terms on the town council who is also seeking to return to the panel in the election on Nov. 3.
She is a longtime local resident and mother of two children, Kyle and Kelsey, who has also served on the town’s budget committee, serving as vice chair and chair, and paid close attention to local spending.
She has been employed as a director of finance in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years and worked in prominent hotels in both Boston and Providence. She served as vice president of the town council from 2012 to 2014 and did not seek re-election in 2016.
She is a past youth soccer coach and food pantry volunteer.
“In speaking with people in the community, there is a great deal of conversation that ‘a change needs to be made’ in North Smithfield,” Alves said.
“Unfortunately, we cannot go back in time and erase some of the decisions that have been made in the last couple of terms, however we do have to move forward and be sure that we elect town council members who are there to make decisions that are solely based on the best interest of the town,”Alves said.
“I would work very hard on behalf of the residents of North Smithfield, and ask that you please consider me when casting your vote for town council,” she said.
Christopher P. Simpkins
Christopher P. Simpkins of 409 Mattity Road is seeking his first term on the town council.
He has lived in North Smithfield with his wife, Dee, and their two sons, Zach and Nate, since 2015.
Simpkins has served as an active leader for Cub Scouts Pack 7 Slatersville, a baseball coach with North Smithfield Little League, and a volunteer at a number of nearby local theaters.
He has been a software developer for over 20 years and holds leadership experience in development and project management in the software industry that he believes lends itself well to “thoughtfully approaching decisions based on data, facts, and fiduciary duty, while balancing empathy and compassion – and remaining transparent and ethical above all else.”
Simpkins became interested in running while watching local government more recently.
“I’ve been disappointed by a number of decisions and disturbed by the way voices have been shut down or made to feel unwelcome,” Simpkins said.
“Our town is full of passionate volunteers and residents at all levels. These are people dedicating their time and energy to making North Smithfield a better place. Even when we don’t agree, we need to welcome these voices and listen, respectfully, and consider what they’re saying. Ultimately, we need to do what’s best for the town, and having open, accessible discussion is an important part of figuring that out,” he said.
“North Smithfield needs new faces, new ideas, and new energy. I don’t claim to have all the answers, but I’ll work hard and in good faith to do what’s right. I’ve spent the last five years improving our community through local organizations,” Simpkins said.
Cheryl A. Marandola
Cheryl A. Marandola, 38, of 1780 Pound Hill Road, a member of the parks and recreation commission, is seeking her first term on the town council as a political newcomer.
She is employed as a director at CVS Health and has also worked for Boston Scientific and State Street Bank.
She holds a bachelor of science degree from University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
In addition to serving on the parks and recreation commission Marandola is a board member of Generation Citizen of RI and has been a volunteer snowboarding instructor for Youth Enrichment Services of Boston.
She is married to Larry Marandola.
“I decided to run for town council to bring a fresh perspective and a commitment to collaboration and transparency,” Marandola said.
“I think it’s important that it’s clear how and why decisions are made and that more people can find ways to engage in the process,” she said.
“I want everyone to have confidence that our tax dollars are spent thoughtfully, fairly, and with an eye toward the future,” Marandola said.
