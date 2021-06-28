WOONSOCKET – After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the city's traditional Independence Day celebration is coming back with a bang – a big one.
The city is promising a “fireworks and music extravaganza” at World War II Veterans Park on Saturday in one of the season's first civic functions since restrictions on public gatherings were fully lifted in late May.
“Our spectacular event this year not only celebrates our great nation’s independence, but also pays tribute both to the resiliency of our Woonsocket community in withstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and to the optimism that we all have for brighter days ahead,” Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said. “This will be a great time for our residents and visitors to get together with family and friends to have fun in the beautiful outdoor setting that World War II Park provides while enjoying live music and watching our best fireworks display yet.”
A few details about the aerial show emerged during a recent City Council meeting when the panel approved a contract with Atlas PyroVision. That's the same company the city has used several times in the past to stage the annual fireworks display.
This year the city will spend $17,000 for a show that will last about 20 minutes, according to the contract.
The authorization of the contract was one of several housekeeping chores the council took up the same night, passing most without comment. But after the panel approved this one, Council President Dan Gendron made a point of saying how happy he is to see the city getting back to normal again.
“I'm pleased to see this coming,” Gendron said, directing his comments to the mayor. “And I think a lot of people will be looking forward to it, so thank you.”
The festivities begin at 4 p.m. with music provided by Edge of Dreams and the Jesse Liam Band. Food and ice cream trucks will also be on hand for the duration of the event, which culminates with the fireworks display at 9 p.m.
Edge of Dreams is a Rhode Island-based band known for covering classic rock from the 1960s. The Jesse Liam Band is led by Jesse Liam Gauthier and his father, Jack, who also manages bluesman Duke Robillard and his band. The Jesse Liam Band also bills itself as a rock cover band whose repertoire stretches “from the Everly Brothers and the Beatles” to current hit-makers.
For Human Services Director Linda Plays, a key organizer, the Independence Day gala will not only be a celebration of the nation's freedom, but the city's freedom from the pandemic and social distancing.
“This will be the perfect opportunity to see friends and neighbors whom we have not had contact with since the pandemic shut everything down and will be nice start to a more optimistic and active summer,” Plays said.
In the event of inclement weather city residents and visitors are advised to tune into local radio stations WOON and WNRI to find out the status of the celebration. If it's canceled on Saturday, it will likely be rescheduled for July 5, city officials say.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.