WOONSOCKET – Just because you’re staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t stay healthy.
That’s the mentality of Judy Sullivan, owner of The Gym LLC on Diamond Hill Road in Woonsocket. When she closed the doors to her gym back in mid-March – a full week before Gov. Gina M. Raimondo ordered all fitness centers across the state closed – she knew many of The Gym’s 300-plus members would be seeking an outlet to stay healthy and active during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has effectively locked down the state and nation.
After a conversation with YMCA fitness instructor Stephanie Santoro, the proverbial lightbulb went off: The Gym could continue to run classes, but in an entirely new format – virtually, via Facebook Live.
“It was just to get people moving in their homes,” Sullivan said during a recent phone conversation with The Call.
And so, after sending out a call to The Gym’s members, and loaning out equipment – mats, weights, and resistance bands, to name a few – to those who needed it to create their own makeshift home fitness centers, The Gym went from a brick-and-mortar business to one that services its clientele online.
“We try to give a variety,” Sullivan said of the online classes. “Yoga, Pilates, step classes, kickboxing, weight classes, partner workouts. Once they’re taped, they stay on Facebook Live … They can jump on at any point.”
“The members I teach at the Y had expressed they were missing that time we were together,” Santoro explained. “I’ve taught fitness for years, it’s one of my passions in life. I started with a Zoom class in my basement … Just talking with Judy one day, I said ‘Let’s start a Facebook page’ and holding classes on Facebook Live, because everybody’s stuck in their houses, people might get bored really easily.”
“There are people that are motivated and work out no matter what, but then there’s people that need that motivation of a group setting and people who don’t know what to do,” she continued. “It’s a pseudo-group setting, you’re alone, but know there’s people. There’s motivation, a variety of activities … it keeps people active and part of a community when we feel like we’re not part of anything right now.”
While the programs are taped at 9 in the morning, and Sullivan estimates that classes average about 30 members during the live sessions, the videos stay on the Facebook page for those who are unable to catch the live stream. Some of these online classes, she said, have garnered well over 100 views.
Among the most popular online lessons, she says, is drumming, a free movement exercise that requires only a stability ball and anything that resembles a pair of drumsticks – be they wooden spoons or even small hockey sticks.
“I think it’s huge,” Sullivan said of being able to provide not only an outlet for exercise but a sense of community during a time when many Rhode Islanders have been homebound for well over a month. “It’s a good feeling for me. I miss all these people and I want to check in on them. It’s also great to see the excitement they have. There a lot of classes online, you can go to YouTube to see a lot of classes, but they like to be connected. Maybe they feel it’s familiar or safe with their instructor.”
“It’s a nice interaction, it’s very positive,” Sullivan added. “You do see people staying active and taking advantage of the virtual classes.”
For those feeling a bit more adventurous, The Gym LLC has a “pandemic challenge” that allows people to safely venture out of their homes every Saturday to get as much exercise and fresh air as possible. Sullivan said these exercises usually incorporate some type of neighborhood beautification project, such as picking up litter in the streets or donating to the city’s Blessing Box food pantries.
“It helps in every aspect of your life. Staying healthy is important,” Sullivan said. “It’s how you feel and what you can do with that, the ability to keep moving, whether you’re playing with your grandchildren, going for a hike, it’s really about staying healthy. This is a very stressful time, a time to reflect and be grateful.”
Santoro, meanwhile, said that even though there is no definitive day when the stay-at-home order will be lifted or when gyms around Rhode Island will be reopened, she is practically counting down to whenever that day will be.
“I can’t wait for the time we get back, but in the meantime this will do…” she said of the online courses. “How many walks can you take your dog on?”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
