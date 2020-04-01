Mental health counselor Jeremy C. Martins has worked with children and adolescents for more than 15 years and if there’s one thing he has seen time and time again it’s that children always look to adults for guidance on how to react to stressful events.
Martins, a counselor at the Anchor Counseling Center in Cranston, says the global COVID-19 pandemic has left many Rhode Island families feeling anxious as they try to adjust to the new normal of closed schools, work-from-home and social distancing.
The pandemic is especially disruptive for children who are isolated from the friends and and nervous about what they are seeing on the nightly news.
Martins says parents can help their children cope with that anxiety by giving them information that is truthful and appropriate for the age and developmental level of the child.
“There is level of anxiety about this and it’s dependent on how it’s managed,” says Martins, who has worked with children and adolescents in psychiatric inpatient, agency and educational settings.
“When talking to children about this it’s going to come to down to being transparent with your children and making it age appropriate.,” he says. “We want them to be aware and know exactly what’s going in a developmentally or age appropriate way. In other words, the level of information should be appropriate to the child.”
Gov. Gina Raimondo is reaching out to the state’s youngest citizens during the pandemic by hosting a special press conference and live question-and-answer session for K-12 students this Thursday at 1 p.m. Students are being asked to submit their questions online or they can call 401-222-2080 to leave a voicemail with their questions, along with their name, grade, school and town.
“I think the governor’s idea is a good one,” says Martins. “Right now, all of news is occurring between adults and it’s not usually packaged in way that is targeted to a young audience so this is a great way for children to glean information and feel connected.”
Martins says parents should make sure their children stick to a routine and have structured days with regular mealtimes and bedtimes. Keeping a regular schedule provides a sense of control, predictability and well-being, he said.
“Right now everyone is adjusting. Not just children, but parents as well,” he says. “The biggest thing is to keep that routine. Whether it’s starting school at the same time every day or having a regular snack time, maintaining that structure and doing all of the things the kids are used to is important.”
With schools closed and students shifting to remote instruction, children no longer have any connection with fellow students or friends, which can cause feelings of sadness., Martins said.
“Having a level of connection with their friends even if it’s a FaceTime conversation on their phones or tablets is important,” he says. Martins says it is vital that families focus on the positive and look to better days ahead.
“Keeping a positive outlook and doing things like making vacation plans with your kids for some time in the future is important because it give children something to look forward to,” he said.
Parents and adults also need to be calm and reassuring because children will react to that, Martins said.
“Children are attuned to the way you’re responding to things so if you’re presenting as anxious they are going to follow that,” he said. “The more you can be positive and present that way in front of them they are going to mirror that.”
Dr. Dana Osowiecki, PhD, a Cranston-based clinical neuropsychologist, agrees, saying if parents seem overly worried, children’s anxiety may rise.
“Sometimes parents are more stressed than the kids and children are sensitive to that,” she says.
Osowiecki, who specializes in comprehensive neuropsychological, psychological, and educational evaluations for children, adolescents, and young adults, says taking the honest approach is the best way for parents to talk to their children about the pandemic.
“They should really start setting the groundwork now for open communication,” she says. “We’re all going to have to deal with trauma and grief in the coming days. We can’t avoid that, but we can prepare children to cope with it.”
Osowiecki says giving children a sense of some control over their risk of infection can help reduce anxiety.
“Give your child specific things they can do to feel in control and help out,” she says.
Martins says parents of children who are deeply anxious or upset by the crisis can access lots of options and resources depending on the level of anxiety, including Kids’ Link RI, a hotline for children in emotional crisis. A program offered in collaboration with Gateway Healthcare, Lifespan, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and Bradley Hospital, Kids’ Link RI is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for children suffering from behavioral problems or psychiatric illness.
Follow Joseph Fitzgerald on Twitter @jofitz7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.