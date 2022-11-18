BELLINGHAM – The Paper Store has been a retail business in the Charles River Center at 245 Hartford Ave. for 20 years but the company is now welcoming customers to a larger store there.
The new store in a redone commercial space previously housing a Spirit of Halloween and a former golf store is a first for the Massachusetts founded family-owned stationery and gift line business.
The total 14,000 square feet of store space and storage brings a new destination-style marketing concept to The Paper Store and is expected to serve as a model for new growth in the 96-store chain.
Stopping in at the new location recently with other family members and employees involved in the business, Robert Anderson, The Paper Store’s founder and chairman, was impressed with the look of the new layout and design.
“I think it came out great. I’m very, very proud of this,” Anderson said of the store already drawing customers to its soft opening.
“They worked really hard and spent over a year developing this store and so many people contributed to it, it wasn’t just one person or two people, we had teams of people and it’s amazing that this worked out so well,” Anderson said of the store’s development.
The store’s new Signature Concept layout is spacious and “much more shoppable,” Anderson said.
“That’s the big thing and the way we designed the fixtures you can put a little bit of material underneath so it’s not in the backroom and it’s much easier for the staff to stock the products,” Anderson said.
The store has 12,000 square feet of display space compared to about 7,000 feet in a typical The Paper Store location and everything is new from the floors, ceilings and wall treatments.
As for what’s next for the new format, Anderson said the company hopes to take the change “across the country,” as The Paper Store continues to grow.
The Acton, Massachusetts, based chain started out in 1964, the year the Beatles arrived in New York City, as a newsstand store selling newspapers and related goods, according to Jackie Nicholson, the company’s senior communications coordinator.
Over time the family operation added more and more products while expanding to new locations and eventually dropped the newsstand offerings for stationary and gift items.
“We grew to locations across the Northeast,” Nicholson explained. Today the company also has a presence of about 15 stores in Florida as it continues to expand.
“We offer unique gifts, classic products like our popular glitter lanterns and even clothing,” Nicholson said.
Kim Driscoll, The Paper Store’s vice president of merchandising, said the company wanted to offer a new approach in its stores that better serves The Paper Store’s market.
“We really wanted to enhance the look and feel of the shopping experience for our guests with more space and more curated merchandise,” Driscoll explained.
The Signature Concept layout allows The Paper Store’s customers to view displays that help them pull together unique gifts for many occasions, according to Driscoll.
At the new Bellingham store the Christmas season is already under way with displays of decorated Christmas trees, ornaments and the Glitter lanterns based on snow globes of the past.
“I do think people will love the new concept, we’ve already had a great response,” Driscoll said.
The company’s CEO Tom Anderson, Robert’s son, said the new concept is even more impressive than he initially expected it to be.
“It’s beyond our wildest dreams,” Anderson said.
“There was an army of people who contributed to this and decided everything from the selection of the floors and the lights to the displays. They say how it takes a village and this definitely did,” Anderson added.
While larger in layout, Anderson said he believes it is the offering of new lines of merchandise that will be the store’s true highlight.
“We’ve always had a large product selection but we’ve now sorted it by hottest trends, best vendors and whatever is popular right now, we have it in the store,” Anderson said.
The design of the store brings all of that together in an easily accessed format that should enhance the customer’s overall experience, according to Anderson.
The original Bellingham store, located on the opposite side of the Whole Foods Store in the commercial plaza, had been a Hallmark card store when The Paper Store acquired it 20 years ago.
That space was expanded about five years later as The Paper Store continued its growth, according to Anderson.
The store still offers greeting cards and stationary but now as just one of many departments, Tom Anderson noted.
The company retains its family ties with six family members working in various The Paper Store roles, Anderson noted.
Anderson’s two sisters, Meg Lavoie and Laura Carolan are the head buyers, his brother John is head of construction and real estate and his brother Jim is head of facilities.
The Grand Opening last weekend helped the local community by donating 10 percent of the weekend’s proceeds to the Bellingham Public Schools.
The new store itself will be another holiday treat, according to Nicholson
“It’s better than what we thought it would be and it is so different from any other store we have,” Nicholson said.
“We really wanted to try something new,” Nicholson added.
The Paper Store has locations in Smithfield, Cranston, Middletown, South Kingstown in Rhode Island and also Seekonk, Taunton and Millbury in nearby Massachusetts.
