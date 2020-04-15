NORTH SMITHFIELD — It hasn’t been easy since the coronavirus crisis took hold and Tammy Summiel, administrator of The Villa at St. Antoine and a registered nurse, can tell you a lot of effort was required to adjust.
But on Tuesday at least, Summiel and Melissa Smith, The Villa’s director of Marketing and Communications, could report that thus far all those preparations have been working out.
Both The Villa at 400 Mendon Road, with 76 residents in its assisted living apartments, and the St. Antoine Residence nearby at 10 Rhodes Ave., licensed for 260 residents, remained free of coronavirus cases while such populations remain at high risk for transmission of the disease.
“This week has been great but it has been difficult with all the changes that come down from the Department of Health and the Governor’s Office every day,” Summiel said.
Since the crisis began, there have been many revisions in the guidelines for nursing homes and elder care residences and Summiel said The Villa and St. Antoine Residence, both operated by the Diocese of Providence, have worked hard on staff training and practice changes to keep abreast of the latest best practices.
That has meant communicating those guidelines to the residents and their families and also having regular meetings with the staff to make sure everyone knows what they should be doing, Summiel explained.
“We have been doing pretty much daily education to keep abreast of what is going on,” Summiel said.
That it has been working is a credit to the staff and employees at both residences, Summiel said.
“I have to say they (the staff) have been very aware and they are very open to what we have to say,” she said. “They are concerned for our residents and they don’t want to see it here,” Summiel said.
Even with that concern, Summiel said she and the rest of the residences’ administrators and staff know that things could change and problems with coronavirus like those seen at other nursing care facilities in the state could arise.
It is the training that has already been completed and the daily adjustments to the new guidelines coming from Providence that Summiel and Smith hope will make a difference if a case of coronavirus does arrive at St. Antoine.
“We are making sure that we are remaining positive and staying up to date with all the protocols,” Smith said.
The changes that have been put into place to prevent any spread of coronavirus are many, according to the staff members.
All of The Villa and the Residence’s staff wear masks throughout their daily shifts and everyone gets a temperature check and completes a questionnaire when they arrive at work. Residents don’t have to wear masks, given the implications they might pose for the elderly with health conditions, but some do, too.
Social distancing is the now the norm and many daily routines in the residences have changed as part of the precautions.
There is no visitation for any resident at the Villa or the Residence and that even includes residents who might live in a Villa apartment and have a spouse over at the Residence.
Some couples had regular meetings in the past but now can only have those visits via a telephone or tablet video conference set up by the staff.
“We’ve all had some very emotional times with residents because they miss their “honey” and it is just very hard on them,” Summiel said.
The staff also pays an emotional price when they sit in on the video conferences and Summiel said there has been more than a few tears shed as a result.
Another big change for The Villa and Residence is the end of the daily Masses that were a key draw for many residents including so many from the faith community.
Retired Bishop Louis P. Gelineau is a resident of the community and with his kind words and concern for his fellow residents is viewed almost as its mayor.
Monsignor George Frappier, also retired from the Diocese of Providence, serves as a member of The Villa’s board of directors and has been the priest leading the daily Masses of the past.
The Masses were ended at The Villa just as they were for all Diocese churches in the state and when Easter weekend came around, instead of Mass services, Rev. Frappier could offer just a daily prayer at the lunchtime meal in the dining area.
Although many residents come to St. Antoine for its Catholic faith ties, the community also serves non-Catholic residents, according to Smith.
Meal times are another area of big change for the community, Summiel said the past seating in groups was reduced to just two people per table to address the need for social distancing.
Similar rules were put into place for elevators in the building which could serve six people at a time but now carry just two under the changes.
The many activities at the residences such as bingo, music entertainment and card games, have all been adjusted to new rules and pretty much wrap up by 4:30 rather than later in the evening as in the past.
Bingo, a popular activity for the residents, is still held but under a modification that puts groups of five into two nearby rooms and the bingo caller outside in the hall between them.
The housekeeping staff now has more laundry work to do because the residences no longer allow families to take clothing home for cleaning, and Summiel said she and other members of the administrative staff have even helped out with the folding.
The Villa’s cleaning and sanitizing staff is contracted through an outside provider but all are longtime employees at the residence and take their roles very seriously, Summiel said.
The Villa and Residence employees as a whole have worked for St. Antoine for many, many years and as a result have a commitment to the residents they serve, Summiel and Smith noted.
“I am blessed with the longevity of our staff and many people have been here since the facility opened,” Summiel said.
The Villa’s director of wellness, Cheryl Gomes, has worked for St. Antoine for 30 years, and started out when just the former single residence was located at Rhodes and Mendon.
“Once we get here, no one wants to leave,” Summiel, herself a longtime member of the staff, said. “I have CNAs who have been here 20 years,” she added.
St. Antoine has started out on Hamlet Avenue in Woonsocket in 1913 and then moved to North Smithfield. The Residence was constructed in 1994 to replace the old multi-floor nursing home and then The Villa was added in 2000.
St. Antoine’s history and the community’s mission has helped to keep everyone focused on what needs to be done in the current crisis, according to Summiel.
While there have been reports of staff at other nursing care facilities being reluctant to go to work as the crisis has intensified or even quit their jobs rather than put their own families at risk, Smith said that hasn’t been an issue at The Villa or the Residence so far.
“Fortunately, in our community, we are not dealing with that and they are showing up,” she said.
Summiel believes the training and wealth of information provided to the staff, both for their on-the-job time and personal time at home, has helped give people an understanding of the steps they can take to stop the spread of coronavirus.
It also may be that there is a feeling of family at St. Antoine, a feeling that it is their family, Summiel and Smith offered.
“Everyone always pitches in and they want to be here,” Summiel said. In turn, the residences will also be taking all the steps recommended to keep everyone safe, she noted.
“We are getting through it, and we are going to be fine. We always say we are The Villa and we are tough,” Summiel said.
Follow Joseph Nadeau on Twitter @JNad75
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.