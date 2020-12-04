The COVID-19 pandemic has called a halt to large gatherings of people in indoor settings, like theaters. That’s hardly news.
But what is newsworthy is how entertainment venues, such as The Players, a community theater organization based at the Barker Playhouse in Providence, are adapting.
Coming up this weekend is a holiday production that will be available via a streaming service, and the man instrumental in making that happen is northern Rhode Islander Mike Daniels.
The play is “Dancing Lessons,” and the method Daniels and director Christin L. Goff have employed brings together the best of two worlds: an online experience that replicates watching a play on stage as much as possible, while also using camera work from filmmaking.
“Dancing Lessons,” by Mark St. Germain, is an emotional play about Senga, a Broadway dancer demoralized by a career-ending injury; and Ever, her neighbor, a professor of geoscience who has Asperger’s syndrome. Ever is about to be honored at an awards dinner and dance, and he needs Senga to teach him enough dance steps to get through the event.
In just one act, St. Germain takes his characters from wary disregard to deeper understanding, compassion and self-awareness. Their relationship unfolds with honest sentiment – and lots of humor.
Daniels, of Lincoln, has a particular set of skills for translating the intimacy of the play to the world of remote viewing. A 2009 graduate of Lincoln High School, Daniels studied at the Community College of Rhode Island before earning a bachelor’s degree in video and audio production at New England Institute of Technology.
What drew him to the theater, however, is acting. He still remembers his first play as a second-grader at Central Elementary School in Lincoln. “I was a stop sign,” he says, and he had one line.
More recently, he has appeared in the Rhode Island Stage Ensemble’s productions of “Miracle on 34th Street,” at the Assembly Theatre, and as Captain Hook in RISE’s “Peter Pan” at the Stadium Theater. He has also performed in several Stadium-produced shows, including “American Idiot” and “West Side Story,” as well as at the Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick and Theater 82 in Cranston.
Last season, he played the grandson in The Players’ production of “Over the River and Through the Woods,” and his on-stage experience informs the technical skills he adopted for “Dancing Lessons.”
“It’s a very film-like approach,” he says.
Goff, the director, established her vision for the performance during live blocking and rehearsing. Gabriella Sanchez makes her debut with The Players as Senga, and Ibrahima Tylar Jahumpa plays Ever. Both have theater credentials: Sanchez is a Spanish teacher and a teaching artist in Providence schools and local theaters, while Jahumpa earned a bachelor’s degree in technical theater at Dean College, but also is an actor. This production added small roles for supporting actors.
The set was built on the stage at the Barker Playhouse where, Daniels explains, “We ran the whole show through to get the wide shot.” Then, over the course of a week, “We did each scene several times. I was up on stage getting close-ups and medium (range) shots,” to bring emphasis to monologues “that are very powerful.”
Finally, he and Goff worked together on editing all the parts into “one smooth video.”
The Players bought the rights for the show from Dramatists Play Service Inc., which has instituted a streaming service where the video is uploaded and available on demand Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4 to 6. Patrons have access to the production for 48 hours after buying a “ticket” via The Players’ website, www.playersri.org and following links, or by going to https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42577. A viewing “ticket” is $25, or $15 for a student with valid ID, plus a processing fee.
Marcia A. Layden, publicity co-chairperson for The Players and stage manager for this production, suggests buying a ticket on Friday.
“Then you’ll have it the whole weekend,” Layden said, to watch as many times as you wish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.