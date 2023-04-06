Officials respond to Cass Park foliage concerns
WOONSOCKET – Tree removal and replacement is the latest subject of discussion regarding the work at Cass Park, which is underway now that Dionne Track is officially closed as of April 3.
Public Works Director Steve D’Agostino said at Monday’s City Council meeting that all of the trees that were slated for removal have been removed and the crew will soon move on to taking out the stumps as well.
A few members of the public expressed disappointment that the trees have been removed and concern that their absence will cause odor from the nearby Wastewater Treatment Plant to descend on the park without a good buffer.
“I know you have to clear the trees on the hill and you have plans for possibly putting up others, but is there a way for an arborist to tag some of the older 100-year-old trees and not take them down?” Said Monique Landry-Johnson during public comment.
Removing the trees and their stumps is part of a multi-phase process to level the hill, selling the excavated gravel along the way, in order to prepare the site for the planned recreational complex.
“There’s nobody loves trees more here than I do,” D’Agostino said Monday. “I like trees better than people, actually, and that’s the truth. I hate when they have to be removed, but there’s not a facility that’s been built in this city that didn’t have trees at one time and they got removed. That’s just part of life, that’s what happened, but I do agree with some of the comments I heard about air purification and trees.”
D’Agostino said planting new trees is already part of the plan for the area, emphasizing that he wants to plant trees that keep their foliage year-round, which would do more for air purification than the “hard wood” trees that were removed. He suggested evergreens like fir, pine, spruce and cedar.
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt also assured people that there will be no shortage of trees in Woonsocket, announcing that the city will receive 500 free trees from the newest tree-planting initiative at Groundwork Rhode Island, a community-based organization focused on improving urban communities. Central Falls, Cumberland and Lincoln will also receive trees as part of the initiative, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
“We’re excited to expand our tree planting efforts to Woonsocket, along with other northern Rhode Island communities,” said Amelia Rose, executive director of Groundwork RI, in a statement. “We’re grateful to the City of Woonsocket as well as the U.S. Forest Service for supporting this project and seeing the value in tree planting.”
Those trees will be planted on both public and private property, and residents are encouraged to apply to receive a free tree for their yards. Groundwork RI uses a mapping tool to assess neighborhoods with “canopy cover needs” to prioritize locations and also focuses on low – and moderate-income residents who may not be able to purchase their own trees, according to a city press release. Baldelli-Hunt said the trees will be dispersed over the next three years.
“We happened to be one of the fortunate four communities chosen out of 39 in the state of Rhode Island and we are the recipient of receiving 500 trees from Groundwork RI,” Baldelli-Hunt said on Monday.
Monday night’s meeting also featured a ceremony honoring Deputy Fire Chief Roger Perreault, who died unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Baldelli-Hunt presented Perreault’s family with a key to the city.
“When he walked into the room, the room just glowed. It just emitted from him, and it totally would change the dynamic of whatever was happening at that time,” she said. “The City of Woonsocket was the deputy’s city. He loved the department. He cared very much for everybody that worked with him and we think that you recognize that without even being told.”
The council passed a resolution recognizing Perreault’s contributions to the city, including his extensive career as both a Woonsocket firefighter and an instructor for the Rhode Island Division of Medical Services.
“He was held in high regard by his peers and colleagues for his tireless work ethic, for acting as a father figure for many of the new and younger firefighters and for training many of the first responders in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts,” the resolution states.
Follow Stella Lorence on Twitter @slorence3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.