WOONSOCKET -- Whoever shot and killed a 17-year-old city girl as she sat behind the wheel of a motor vehicle parked in an East Woonsocket apartment complex Wednesday night may have targeted the wrong person, police say.
The victim, identified as NyAsia Williams-Thomas, was with two other people in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, including an adult female who was the registered owner of the car and a juvenile male who was in the rear passenger area, according to Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine.
“We do believe...someone in that vehicle was targeted,” said Lemoine, adding, “This could be a case of mistaken identity, where someone thought the owner of the vehicle was the person behind the wheel.”
The victim apparently made a desperate attempt to escape the shooter by driving away after being shot in the head, striking nine parked cars on either side of Village Road, heading toward Mendon Road. Disabled from all the damage, the vehicle was in the middle of Village Road, the driver slumped over the wheel, when Officer Jason Berthelette – the first officer on the scene – arrived to investigate a report of multiple shots fired shortly before 10 p.m.
No one else in the vehicle was injured. Additionally, Lemoine said none of the individuals in the vehicle were related.
At this point in the investigation, there seem to be as many questions as answers about what happened to Williams-Thomas. Police said Thursday afternoon that they’re still collecting information from the other occupants of the vehicle, who were brought to police headquarters for questioning. Those individuals are described as helpful, but police didn’t initially have enough information to release a description of a possible suspect.
Rumors at a Thursday evening vigil that a suspect or suspects had been identified could not be confirmed at press time.
Lemoine noted that the shooting took place in conditions of impaired visibility, at night, in a dark area midway between Rock Ridge and Plaza Village – a sprawling cluster of privately-owned, subsidized rental units sandwiched between Mendon and Diamond Hill roads.
At 9:54 p.m. police dispatch received a report of multiple shots fired near 160 Village Road. When Berthelette found Williams-Thomas unresponsive in the disabled vehicle, he checked to see if she had a pulse and whether she was breathing. She had no detectable signs of life, prompting Berthelette to perform CPR on the victim.
A few minutes later, paramedics from the Woonsocket Fire Department arrived to transport the victim to Landmark Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Where the shooter emerged from is unknown, but police say an individual walked up to the vehicle brandishing a handgun and began firing one round after another into it in what the deputy chief described as “an attack.”
“Nothing was said,” according to Lemoine. “They just opened fire.”
Around the time of the shooting, police received reports that a silver mini-van was seen in the area, possibly leaving the housing complexes. Lemoine said police don’t know for sure if the vehicle is, or isn’t, connected to the teenager’s slaying, but they are still interested in tracking it down for further investigation.
Why anyone would want to kill the passengers in the vehicle – if indeed the shooting was a targeted attack trained on the wrong person – is a question the police weren’t ready to answer Thursday. Lemoine said some of the investigative details of the case that were gleaned from interviews with the surviving occupants of the vehicle are part of an active investigation that aren’t being divulged at the moment.
Although the victim was a Woonsocket resident, Lemoine said no one in the vehicle lived in Plaza Village or Rock Ridge.
Williams-Thomas was previously a student at Woonsocket High School, Lemoine said, but she was not presently enrolled. The deputy police chief said her surviving relatives include her parents and siblings, some of whom reside in the city.
Even before the police officially identified the victim, tributes for Williams-Thomas began pouring in on the Facebook pages of relatives, including Dwayne Ohagen, an former Villa Novan and star basketball player at Woonsocket High School who identified her as “my little cousin” alongside a crime scene news video.
“Y’all just be so bored and got nothing better to do but play with guns...” Ohagan posted. “There’s always a consequence for everything.”
Another said, “My lil cuzin didn’t deserve this she was a sweet, loving and caring person....Her life was taken for nothing.”
The slaying of Williams-Thomas was the city’s second homicide this year. Although he survived for about five months, Christopher Archambault 40, was shot in the back on Jan. 13 on Elbow Street. Police arrested Claude Holland, 26, who faces charges of first-degree murder in the slaying. He’s awaiting trial at the Adult Correctional Institutions.
Lemoine says the police are still following up on leads provided by witnesses and actively reaching out the public for information that might lead to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Williams-Thomas. Of particular interest are video security cameras, either for home or commercial use, that were running at the time of the slaying in the area of Rock Ridge and Plaza Village.
Those lenses may have captured images of vehicles entering or leaving the housing complex that may be tied to the crime.
“That’s all a part of the investigation,” said Lemoine. “It’s early and we’re still speaking with the other two occupants of the vehicle and getting as much information as we can and following up on leads.”
Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Woonsocket police detectives at 401-762-6725.
Follow Russ Olivo on Twitter @russolivo
