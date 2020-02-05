WOONSOCKET — If you have to do a double take when you first hear the perfect three-part harmonies from this on-stage trio – with all due respect, straight out of the cast of ‘Goodfellas’ extras – don’t worry... you’re not the first, and you certainly won’t be the last to have a hard time wrapping your head around what you’re hearing.
Because, admittedly, at first glance, Angelo Miccoli, Steven Badessa and Gino DiMaio don’t exactly scream Bee Gees.
Sure, any cover band worth its salt can piece together some version of ‘You Should Be Dancing’ or ‘Stayin’ Alive’ enough to be able to keep the dance floor crowded or at least hold the audience’s attention. And in doing such, no one would pay any mind that the sibling trio known for their classic 1970s flowing locks, tight white pants, half-buttoned shirts and often-meticulously-maintained beards aren’t on stage.
Miccoli, Badessa and DiMaio can perform those hits... and perhaps better than anyone around these parts.
But how about ‘I Started a Joke’ or ‘Lonely Days’ or ‘Massachusetts’ or ‘I’ve Got to Get a Message to You’... can your cover band do that? Fughetaboutit.
But, Miccoli, Badessa and DiMaio can do that, and with absolute pride and precision. It’s what they do.
Regionally, if you’re looking for a Bee Gees tribute band, look no further than ‘Tales from the Brothers Gibb.’
Savini’s Pomodoro (476 Rathbun St., Woonsocket) is proud to feature the threesome for a Valentine’s Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 6 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and showtime starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 and will sell out.
“This is the second time we’ve had them and the first time we had 176 people packed in,” noted Charlene Morin, Savini’s event coordinator. “They’re phenomenal. It’s a Valentine’s Day thing and what says Valentine’s Day and love songs like the Bee Gees? It’s a perfect pairing.”
‘Tales from the Brothers Gibb’ are made up of Miccoli (lead and background vocals/keyboard), Badessa (lead and background vocals/guitars) and DiMaio (lead and background vocals). The three have spent two years honing their craft, playing anywhere from Savini’s (where they opened last May) to other dinner shows and summer concert series.
Personally, Miccoli has been doing the whole music thing pretty much since the Bee Gees were a household name.
“Forty-seven years... I’m a sucker for the business,” Miccoli, now a Smithfield resident. “I was four and my father bought me one of those old chord organs. I learned to play it by ear and I always had a thing for music, always wanted to be in a band.
“I was 11 years old and had a band. I was playing in clubs I was probably too young to be playing. I was singing in Italian at festivals... back then, that’s where it all started, then it was band to band. Some cover bands, some 80s stuff. I’d say I’ve had a couple 15 minutes of fame. Weddings, jingles, you name it, but this is the focus now.”
Miccoli, who was quick to point out that being in ‘the business’ doesn’t make a living and years of marriage and ‘a real job’ has kept him grounded, also noted that out of all the bands you could choose to pay tribute to, the Bee Gees have to be one of the hardest.
“It’s hard to find that falsetto,” he said. “We worked with some guys, but Gino was the one, and he’s in Chelmsford, Mass., so that’s a couple hours drive just to rehearse.”
But if things go Miccoli’s way, future travel won’t be just for practices.
“I think there’s a niche in New England and you can only do so much in Rhode Island before you bleed it dry; so, we’d like to branch out a little more,” Miccoli said.
Considering the group can play every song in the Bee Gees extensive catalog, their appeal goes beyond just the disco years and the ballads. “We do a lot of early stuff, so we’re not limited,” Miccoli added.
As for the Savini’s show, Miccoli said he and the group are looking forward to it.
“Hey, it’s a Saturday night and it’ll probably be a 40-plus age group, so we’ll play the up-tempo stuff, but it’s also Valentine’s, so we’ll also play the stuff that lends itself to the husband-wife dance,” Miccoli said.
“It’s going to be a good time.”
The Savini’s show features a champagne toast and a three-course plated meal. The $60 per person fee includes the sit-down dinner and live show as well as tossed garden salad, rolls and butter, stuffed pork loin served with mashed potato and vegetable, chocolate mousse cake as well as coffee/tea.
For more information, call 401-762-5114 or visit www.savinispomodoro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.