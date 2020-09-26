PAWTUCKET – The City Council on Wednesday night received an update on the Tidewater Landing development project, which would see the riverfront redeveloped into a mixed-use development featuring a soccer stadium, residential and office space and retail, although the latest proposal was lacking a notable component of the multi-pronged plan – the Apex land on Main Street.
Wednesday night’s update, provided by Brett M. Johnson of Fortuitous Partners and Daniel J. Kroeber, a principal civil engineer with the firm Milone and MacBroom and a development project manager for Fortuitous Partners, outlined the latest design of the project, which would transform the area around the Seekonk River on 10 acres of riverfront land at 45 Division St. and the seven-acre Tidewater property.
The area around the Seekonk River was described by Kroeber as an “underutilized asset” on both sides, with visions for a 7,500-seat soccer stadium on one side and an indoor event center and hotel, retail, restaurants, and residences on the other side of the river, connected by a pedestrian bridge.
However, original plans called for the indoor event center and hotel to be situated on the Apex land on Main Street. But what was unveiled Wednesday night removed Apex from the equation altogether.
“We moved the indoor event center and hotel to the Division site … For many reasons, the biggest one being as we looked at the plan, we actually feel like the event center and hotel actually work better on the site,” Kroeber said. “The synergies between the stadium and the event center actually work out very, very well, having the event center located here, it fits actually really well. There’s some nice flat spot up on Division Street and that works well where you’ve got great views to the hotel, to the river, to the stadium, and down to the riverwalk amenities.”
“In light of how great we feel that this project fits on the current two sites, my posture would probably be the same it has always been relative to Apex – it’s a nice-to-have, it’s not a must-have…” Johnson explained. “I think Dan and his team have done an exceptional job really placing this incredible development on these two sites.”
District 1 Councilor and City Council President David P. Moran complimented both Johnson and Kroeber for the work done in relocating the properties envisioned for the Apex land to other parcels as part of the project.
“If somehow we can purchase Apex, I guess it would be a benefit, but it’s not going to stop the project from moving forward and you’re already showing us your plans on how you’re adapting and being flexible to them not being part of the project,” Moran said.
With the Apex land removed from the proposal, reducing the overall size of the project, the price tag dropped from $400 million to “in the low $300 million range,” Johnson said.
“The overall size of the project remains substantial, but we’re obviously developing two sites rather than the initial three that we had, so the budget’s changed beyond just what I would describe as the shifting master plan,” he explained.
Public financing will be finalized and shared within the next 60 days, the master development agreement will be finalized with the city and state over the coming months, and the first phase of the permitting process will begin in the coming weeks and months. The stadium remains privately financed and privately owned.
With the proposed relocation of the indoor event center and hotel to Division Street, it caused some of the project to shift around from what was originally proposed last year, albeit slightly. To the south on the Division Street land is still “very similar to what we originally contemplated, it’s in a little different orientation,” Kroeber said, with housing, multi-family apartment buildings, outdoor dining opportunities, and large public spaces.
“With the additional activity, we think getting people down will really be a catalyst for Festival Pier,” Kroeber said.
The soccer stadium is still on the National Grid site, but it has been slid slightly to the south to make room for an event plaza and space for outdoor dining, farmers markets, or arts festivals.
“We think there’s a lot of activity that can happen here for the community,” Kroeber said. “On game days, we’ll have retail, restaurants, that’ll service game day activations. But on non-game days, it’ll also be a fantastic opportunity to have people in this area.”
District 5 Councilor Meghan E. Kallman emphasized prioritizing Pawtucket-owned or Rhode Island-owned businesses, saying she’d like “fewer Lululemons and more things that are indigenous to our area.”
Johnson replied, saying “We intend on being very supportive of locally-owned businesses and probably ranking them with prioritization to Pawtucket and then to the broader state of Rhode Island, but we have had an incredible amount of outreach from local Pawtucket business, we’ve also had a fair bit of outreach from state-owned businesses – breweries, restaurants, otherwise. You can be confident that will be a major focus of ours.”
“I certainly do not see Lululemon being on the site,” he added with a laugh.
Near the soccer stadium will be multi-family apartments, which will wrap around a multi-story parking garage.
With the need for office space impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, plans have pared back the amount of office space that was previously called for, Kroeber said.
“But we do think the office market will recover, so we want to be able to be flexible to get office uses back in here when the market recovers,” he said.
“We’ve maintained the waterfront revitalization, which we are incredibly excited … We feel like we have some great ideas, we’re open to other ideas, but between the riverfront, the park space, the pedestrian bridge, we really feel like it’s going to bring people back to the water,” Kroeber said.
Johnson, who is also an owner of the Phoenix Rising FC soccer team, said that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has had a deleterious impact on the world of professional sports, he’s staying positive about what the future holds for the stadium’s benefits to Pawtucket.
“I remain very optimistic relative to investor support for sports-anchored, community-driven development in prime real estate on the water in a great community … The world will start to spin back on its axis, and we all look forward to that being sooner rather than later, and certainly the core driver for the project to begin with, bringing professional soccer, it’s great that the leagues are back playing,” he said. “We’ve slowly started to put fans back into our stadium in Phoenix and there’s a real hunger and thirst and I can’t wait for the day we’re doing the same in Pawtucket.”
Follow Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
