WOONSOCKET - Dana Linder thought he was done with bicycling last year, when the retired computer programmer hit an ice slick and went tumbling to the ground.
“I moved over to let a car pass, hit a patch of ice and went down,” said Linder. “I bruised my hip and fractured a rib.”
Suddenly walking was looking like a safer alternative to riding a bike – until summer got here. By then, he was dying to get back in the saddle, but he still needed a sense of purpose to climb back on. So he invented one, mapping out a plan to ride his bike the length of every street in the city – even the dead ends.
“I’m goal-oriented,” he says. “So if I have a goal I’m inspired to work with it and that works for me.”
From Avenue A to Yolande Street, the 63-year-old Summer Street resident finished the trek on July 11. A meticulous record-keeper, Linder clocked about 265 miles in all. He didn’t count the streets, but there are over 550 of them in the city, and Linder says he pedaled down every one.
It took him about 29 hours over 16 non-consecutive days of riding to complete the tour.
He learned a lot about the city from riding every linear inch of its pavement on a bicycle, says Linder, a New York native who moved here from Queens about four years ago to live closer to his fiancee’s family.
One of the most memorable lessons?
“It’s a very hilly city,” Linder deadpans. “It seems like every dead end is up a huge hill, so I’m climbing these hills for nothing.”
Also, Linder says he discovered roads disguised as driveways, roads that don’t exist and at least one road, Hill Street, that shouldn’t be a road at all. It’s hard to believe anyone uses it, even with a motor vehicle, because it’s pretty much unnavigable.
As for the roads that don’t exist, he has no idea where they went, but Google says they’re supposed to be there – and they aren’t. It’s sort of annoying riding a bicycle toward a road you assumed was there, but isn’t, because sometimes it means adding a few extra blocks to your itinerary to find your way back to the route.
From his vantage point atop a bicycle, the city was a blur of diverse neighborhoods, “some with a lot of nice houses and some with not-so-nice houses,” says Linder. He remembers being struck by one parcel with a car in the yard that was completely engulfed in vines of ivy. It wasn’t offensive, says Linder, but it was part of a broader feature of the city that he had never fully appreciated before – an abundance of natural beauty.
“There’s a lot of forest, or woods, throughout the city,” said Linder. “I grew up in New York City and I lived in San Jose. They have parks. Here, just riding through the neighborhood and all of a sudden, just woods. Very interesting.”
Another thing he discovered?
“Nobody prints maps anymore,” says Linder.
He wanted one so he could red-line every street he pedaled through just to make sure it was accounted for and checked off his list. He improvised. He took screenshots of the grid on Google Maps. It took 16 of them to compile into one map of the city that he could blow up for a full-screen image, which became his bicycling log.
Except for some sand at various intersections that posed a potential hazard for a bicyclist, Linder gives the condition of the roads in the city good grades.
“There is one street, Hill Street, I actually couldn’t believe it was a street,” said Linder. In general, however, “I was very happy. The roads are actually decent.”
Linder set out to conquer the city’s collection of streets in no particular order. One day he’d aim for the narrow, tenement-lined streets of Fairmount, the next he was off to the suburb-like environs of East Woonsocket, with its compact ranches and cul-de-sacs.
To avoid motor vehicle traffic as much as possible, he’d leave his house in the North End in the morning about 5:30.
Linder didn’t need any fancy wheels to make the trip – he used the same bicycle he’s been riding for about 30 years. Actually, it’s the same two bicycles he’s been riding for that time – or at least parts of both.
“It started out as a Bianchi,” says Linder, referring to the Italian bike-maker.
One day while bicycling, many years ago, he struck the side view mirror of a vehicle, damaging the frame of his bike. He cannibalized whatever parts he could salvage from the Bianchi and hung them on a new aluminum frame that was made by the Klein company. So his two-wheeler is a unique hybrid, a touring bicycle with low-friction tires, one-inch wide, and a 21-speed gear mechanism. For comfort, he’s got a special attachment for the handlebars with padded elbow-rests.
Criss-crossing the city by bike was a total lark that he conceived for no other reason than to get him back on a bicycle after taking the scary fall last November. The annals of COVID-19 are rife with stories of folks on whimsical adventures or taking on overdue projects to fend off the boredom of lockdowns and quarantine, but it wasn’t that at all, says Linder.
“I started getting the itch to ride my bike it just hit me as something to get me out there and give me a purpose to ride,” said Linder. “It worked.”
Now that he’s charted a course through every street, alley and boulevard within the confines of the city’s roughly eight square miles of territory, Linder feels adequately reacquainted with his bicycle, but he’ll continue to pursue his other favorite form of recreation and exercise, which is walking.
Just don’t ask him for directions.
Just because he rode every street in the city doesn’t mean he can tell you how to find one.
“I’d still need a map,” he says.
