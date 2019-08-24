WOONSOCKET — It is still just an open area of dirt with some recently installed concrete footings but you can already see the outline of the future roundabout traffic pattern the state Department of Transportation is installing at Bernon Street and the Harry S. Truman Bypass just off Market Square.
A crew from the project’s contractor, the Cardi Corporation, was busy on Friday completing grading of of the new travel path of the innovative intersection redesign and preparing for the installation of curbing and other road fixtures next week.
“We have 40 days to get the majority of roundabout ready,” Duarte Botelho, a Cardi Foreman, said of the preparation work being completed at the site on Friday.
“Next week, we will get the curbing through here, then we will be grading the sidewalks behind it,” he said.
Pouring the new sidewalks will follow and after that, Cardi will be starting work in laying down an initial layer of pavement in the area.
The bypass, which carries traffic coming down Bernon from Park Avenue and from South Main Street around Main Street to Clinton Street, has been barricaded off while the project is in construction. The change has significantly increased the amount of traffic using Main Street and even caused some back ups from the light at Main and Court Street that have not be seen in the old city business district for years.
The roundabout, when complete, will alleviate traffic congestion at Bernon and the bypass by eliminating the traffic lights and stops signs that currently control traffic flow through the area.
According to the DOT’s online fact sheet about its roundabout program, safety at intersections is a particular concern for the state agency.
Intersections are where 7,000 people are killed and nearly 1 million people are injured in intersection-related crashes across the country, according to the DOT.
“Using modern roundabouts in place of traditional intersections is a safer solution we’re looking to employ wherever we can,” the agency stated.
The DOT describes a roundabout as a one-way, circular intersection built with no traffic signal equipment. Traffic flows around a center island, with those entering the circle yielding to traffic already in the roundabout, according to the DOT.
“These types of intersections generally are less expensive to operate in the long term as compared with conventional intersections, since they don’t require traffic signals. This means no maintenance or electricity costs; an average savings of about $5,000 per year, per intersection,” the fact sheet notes.
“Roundabouts are also good for pedestrians and the environment. The lower speeds and center islands make it easier to cross the street. And with no cars idling at red lights, the continuous flow of traffic means less gas wasted and less pollution.
Simply put, they are the most efficient and safest type of intersection we can build,” the DOT noted.
When put into use at intersections, roundabouts have been proven to reduce fatalities by 90 percent, and greatly reduce injuries and the severity of crashes, according to the DOT.
That is because the traffic pattern design lowers the speed of vehicles entering the roundabout and exiting from the curving traffic flow.
“These intersections are safer for pedestrians, cyclists, older drivers and novice drivers,” the fact sheet notes.
The smaller design of a roundabout is also safer than the traditional rotary circular traffic pattern used in the past since it causes vehicles to reduce speed as they enter the sharper curve of the roundabout.
Where traffic speeds can range from 30 to 35 miles per hours in the old style rotary, a roundabout typically keeps speeds in the 15 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour, the DOT noted.
