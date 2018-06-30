WOONSOCKET — Plainclothes officers assigned to a surveillance beat to check out possible narcotics activity ended up arresting two men after a motor vehicle stop on Social Street Thursday.
Jeffrey Lawrence Anderson, 27, of Providence, and Robert Heroux, 29, of 44 Newland Ave., were arrested on one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of fentanyl about 12:40 a.m. after officers stopped Heroux’s white Chevy Impala on Social Street – initially for motor vehicle infractions.
Heroux was also charged with driving while in possession of a controlled substance, obstructing police and third-offense driving on a suspended license.
Officers had been following the vehicle for about a mile when, they said, they observed Heroux repeatedly cross the center line and fail to use a turn signal when required. As he approached the vehicle on the passenger side, Officer Sergio Pratt because suspicious became Anderson had white powder residue on his mustache and his nose was running. Anderson also seemed “intoxicated, sweating and out of breath,” the officer reported. Meanwhile, Officer Matthew Burgoine, who was riding with Pratt, noticed materials used for packaging narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle.
The police searched the vehicle after removing Heroux, Anderson and a female passenger they described as “highly intoxicated.”
Uniformed officers who were called in to assist found an empty cigarette box in the center console that allegedly contained two small packets, one each of cocaine and fentanyl. Since the console was within Anderson’s reach and the officers had observed him making “furtive movements” when they stopped the vehicle, he was charged with possession of the drugs.
At that point, the police were planning on taking Heroux into custody for just one count of driving on a suspended license.
However, after he was transported to headquarters, police heard a stomping sound coming from the roll call room, where he was located, and later found a crumpled napkin near his feet. Unwrapping the paper, Pratt found a glassine bag of white powder inside a folded-up dollar bill.
Around that time, a uniformed officer who had transported Heroux from Social Street to the police station in his cruiser told Pratt he found a folded gum wrapper in the vehicle that contained a “pink, powdery substance.”
Field tests later confirmed that the white powder in the bill was cocaine, the pink stuff fentanyl, according to police reports.
Following a preliminary appearance in Sixth District Court, Heroux was held at the Adult Correctional Institutions on Thursday for violating the conditions of bail on an unrelated Woonsocket police charge of possession of a controlled substance.
That charge had been pending since January, according to the judiciary’s web site.
Anderson was also charged with violating a probation sentence on a 2017 conviction for possession of a controlled substance following a preliminary appearance in court. He had an afternoon hearing scheduled on Friday, but the results weren’t immediately available.
The female passenger officers encountered in Heroux’s vehicle was released without charges, police said.
