Trinity Rep announced Tuesday it will cancel all remaining performances this season, including the shows "Sweat," "Sweeney Todd" and "A Tale of Two Cities."
In addition, all spring Education classes are cancelled or postponed.
The theater said YASI summer camp programs, the Pell Awards Gala on June 8, and Teatro en El Verano will go on as planned this summer.
For ticket holders of canceled "A Tale of Two Cities" performances, a digital archival recording of the production via a secure online platform will be provided.
"It is impossible to cancel weeks of performances without creating serious and lasting hardships for your Trinity Rep, staff, and artists. As a non-profit organization that relies heavily on your support, we hope you will consider donating your tickets back to Trinity Rep as a tax-deductible donation or refunding your tickets to a gift card for a future purchase, rather than asking for a refund," a statement from the theater said.
"As a non-profit organization that employs many staff members and artists living paycheck to paycheck and one that plans to be here for you and them when we all return to some sense of normalcy, we ask that you support your Trinity Rep in any way you can at this time, including with your patience and generous spirit."
