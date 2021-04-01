WOONSOCKET — When Bob Trudeau arrived at work today, he was looking at a significant milestone for his local business, Trudeau’s Auto Repair at 654 Cass Ave.
Trudeau is celebrating 25 years since he opened his automotive business in a former service station at the corner of Cass and Elm Street. And even with the more recent turn of events during the COVID-19 pandemic, he still sees only the merits of his investment in the local business community.
“It’s been awesome,” Trudeau said. “I love the people and the opportunity to serve the community.”
It also helps to have “a great group of employees” to make it work, he added.
“I have well-trained technicians who have gone to school for automotive repair or learned the trade through their years on the job,” Trudeau explained.
Trudeau himself learned the automotive business while working for Joseph Fellicio, the father of his ex-wife and business partner, Robin Trudeau Silvia, at Fellicio’s Arnold Hill Service Station for the 10 years leading up to when he opened his own business on April 1, 1996.
He also attended the GM automotive technician program at that time, giving him an appreciation of the company’s vehicles – even though Trudeau’s business handles all makes, both foreign and domestic.
Trudeau admits that starting a new business on Cass Avenue was quite a gamble for his young family at the time.
“I had three children and no money,” Trudeau said. “All I had was a credit card with $6,000 available, and I used that to open the company.”
Trudeau credits the success of Trudeau’s Auto Repair to his strategy of running a business honestly and taking care of his customers.
“From day one I was blessed with repeat customers and families coming back for service,” Trudeau explained.
Trudeau, who was confident in his ability to fix cars, knew the importance of building trust.
“I gave them that same value all the time and everything here was structured on that,” Trudeau said, noting that his employees followed his lead of honest service.
After two years in business, Trudeau was able to purchase the garage and begin what would become years of improvements and investments. The business currently offers three repair bays with lifts and computer diagnostics and a separate R.I. Inspection Station bay.
Trudeau started out with just one employee, a veteran technician. He was joined by Ron Milotte, his current general manager, not long after.
Today the auto repair shop has five qualified employees, and Trudeau has kept them all throughout the pandemic – even when business slowed as people drove less and looked for ways to save during the crisis.
The formula of taking care of their customers did its part to keep Trudeau’s operating during those lean days. Today, Trudeau said, he can see a solid turnaround as people are looking ahead to a more active summer.
Trudeau’s can handle everything from brake repairs, electrical work, exhaust repairs and even engine or transmission replacements.
“The only thing we don’t do is change tires,” Trudeau said.
The key is to keep a customer’s vehicle running no matter what it takes, he noted. And people will bring their cars in for years to accomplish that.
Milotte said 25 years have gone by quickly at Trudeau’s and he still enjoys working with the business’ longtime customers.
“It’s been a great, great experience,” Milotte said. “Now I’m seeing customers’ children come in, and even their grandchildren.”
Ronnie Jelly, a longtime technician at Trudeau’s, has also enjoyed working at the business.
“It’s a good job, and I’m a mechanic,” Jelly said. “That is what I’ve been doing for 17 years now.”
Rahsaan Glover, who works the customer service counter, has only been at Trudeau’s for a year, but also sees it as a good job.
“It is an excellent, excellent place to work. I love it,” Glover said. “We are like family here and more than 60 percent of customers are longtime customers.”
