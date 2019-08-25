WOONSOCKET — Burrillville resident and Woonsocket native Joan Dupont said there was a time many years ago when she was petrified to even drive over the Court Street Bridge, as the holes in the steel grates would give pedestrians or motorists a bird’s-eye view of the water of the Blackstone River some 100 feet below.
That’s why, she said, it was an amazing opportunity for her on Saturday night to have dinner on the bridge, as she could now kick back and relax and not worry about her food falling from her plate into the river below.
For the third consecutive year, dinner was served under a moonlit sky on the Veterans Memorial Bridge as part of the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative’s signature late-summer event: Twilight on the Blackstone.
The Court Street Bridge, as it is known locally, served as the historic landmark upon which dinner was served, as patrons sampled food from numerous Woonsocket establishments in a unique venue set 100 feet above the waters of the Blackstone River.
There were a variety of dining options during Saturday’s fete, with appetizers provided by Table 12 of the Millrace Kitchen, which included duck confit served atop Johnnycakes, bay scallops, and homemade kielbasa. Dupras Bakery served garlic braid and raisin wreath breads, while The Honey Shop provided salad topped with soft cheeses and fresh berries, and Ciro’s Tavern offered up a seafood corn chowder. Pasta primavera was provided by Missy’s Family Restaurant and Cuff’s Counter of the Millrace Kitchen served the meat course of the evening – porchetta in a romesco sauce.
Desserts of lemon blueberry cupcakes, fudge brownies, and turtle cheesecake ended the meal, as the sweets were served by Irons Foods, also from the Millrace Kitchen.
Patrons began arriving around 6 p.m. to enjoy live music and cocktails on the bridge while they watched the sun set over the Blackstone River. Some swayed the night away to the tunes of The Beardogz, who provided the soundtrack to the evening of dinner, drinks, and dancing.
Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative chairman and executive director Garrett Mancieri said the large turnout on Saturday evening could be attributable to people being appreciative of a “unique experience … People look forward to the event.”
“It’s really worked out,” he said of the dinner. “We sold a ton of tickets, we’ve definitely learned what to do and what not to do through trial and error … Each year we’ve made it better.”
Twilight on the Blackstone has become the city’s “signature event,” Mancieri said, as it “really showcases Woonsocket in a different way. When you see an event like this, you can’t help but see a positive showcase in the best way.”
Melissa Murray, the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative’s vice chairperson, said the previous two years have allowed the DWC to “fine tune all the little details.” This year was particularly unique thanks to the seven-course dinner with food exclusively from local restaurants and entrepreneurial chefs and bakers.
“We really want to highlight the folks in the community,” Murray said. “We wanted to promote local businesses. Every DWC event has a promotional component to drive people to local businesses. People are coming to Woonsocket and we want to make sure they come back.”
Not only were there plenty of familiar faces at this year’s dinner, Murray also noted there were numerous first-timers, saying word-of-mouth has quickly spread about the event and the excitement surrounding it.
“It’s so unique. There’s nothing quite like it in the area and there’s no other venue like this bridge,” Murray said. “It would never have happened on the old bridge.”
Saturday’s Twilight on the Blackstone was the yearly fundraiser for the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative, a non-profit board of Main Street enthusiasts dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of the downtown area. Murray further said that the dinner would not have been possible without the partnership of city workers, Public Works, and the City Council. She also said that Saturday’s “community effort” could perhaps spur more interest in Woonsocket year-round.
“I think there’s a lot more activity now than there was years ago,” she said of downtown Woonsocket. “We have people, board members, business owners, residents, and downtown enthusiasts who are committed to making downtown vibrant again.”
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
