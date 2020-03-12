LINCOLN — Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and in consideration of the Governor’s recommendation that all major events be cancelled, Twin River announced today it will postpone all scheduled public concerts and events through the month of March.
According to Craig Sculos, Vice President and General Manager at Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, impacted events include:
CES Live Championship Boxing – Thursday, March 12th
Blood, Sweat & Tears – Friday, March 13th
Tinh Vuong Van – Sunday, March 15th
Craft Beer, Wine and Food Show – Saturday, March 21st
MJ Live – A Tribute to Michael Jackson – Friday, March 27th
March Mania Blackjack Tournament – Saturday, March 28th
“We are actively engaged in rescheduling these events for later in the year so we ask ticket holders to be patient and stay tuned for an update on the rescheduled date of the event for which they hold a ticket,” said Mr. Sculos. He continued, “We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and to that end, will provide continuous updates on any impact to events scheduled beyond this month.”
Mr. Sculos concluded, “Safety of our employees and guests is of the utmost importance to us. For that reason, we have implemented an aggressive, educational “Aware and Active Program” at all of our properties. The program reinforces the importance of personal hygiene, remaining at home when feeling ill and safe travel practices, among other recommendations.” Highlights of the program include:
