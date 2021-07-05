WOONSOCKET – Police on Friday chased three suspects from an armed home invasion on Blackstone Street into Franklin, where their vehicle crashed and they fled into the woods, triggering a neighborhood lockdown and an intense manhunt in the nearby Massachusetts suburb.
After the hours-long search, involving scores of of police, two of the suspects were captured, but police in two states were still hunting for one of the fugitives early last night.
The first suspect captured was identified as Jerome Lopes, 29, of Brockton, who surrendered after police located him. Later, police – with the aid of a K9 – found Joshua Goncalves, 34, of Fall River, in a patch of woods, and took him into custody. Police say he was doing his best not to be found.
“He was buried like a tick,” Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch explained. “He was hiding.”
Lynch joined Police Chief Thomas F. Oates and Deputy Police Chief Michael Lemoine Friday for a press briefing at police headquarters to recap the wild sequence of events that resulted in the capture of Lopes and Goncalves.
At about 2:30 a.m., Oates told reporters, two men brandishing firearms forced their way into an apartment at 82 Blackstone St. A neighbor in the multifamily residence heard the intruders announce themselves as police officers, but they nevertheless kicked open the door and dispatch later received a call about a robbery in progress.
The occupants of the apartment, two men in their 20s, were asleep at the time.
“They were robbed at gunpoint and they were duct-taped,” Oates said.
The first arriving police officers saw two men leaving the apartment and attempted to chase them on foot. After a short distance, however, the two men jumped into an idling car with a third individual behind the wheel. Thus began a motor vehicle pursuit during which the getaway car nearly collided with a police cruiser responding to the robbery.
The vehicle pursuit proceeded through the city, crossed the state line and continued into Franklin, eventually ending in a crash near Washington Street and Sheila Lane, about seven miles from where it began.
“The individuals that were in that vehicle that crashed – and it was a substantial crash, airbags were deployed – they fled into the woods,” Oates said.
Police found the first suspect – Lopes – fairly quickly. After he surrendered, he was transported to Landmark Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.
Lynch said Franklin police called in the regional Metro Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, which sent about 65 police officers to search for the remaining fugitives. The team set up a perimeter around the area where the suspects were believed to be hiding and waited until daybreak to continue the search in earnest.
Another maneuver that turned out to be invaluable in capturing the suspects was using the reverse 911 system to alert everyone who lives in the neighborhood near the crash that police were searching for criminal suspects in the area. Targeting all known cell phone users in the vicinity, police advised residents to shelter in place until further notice and to notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity.
“Eventually those reverse 911 calls that we made...we started getting calls back from residents, especially on Sheila Lane, that they were seeing individuals moving around in the woods,” said Lynch. “It wasn't us.”
One of the callers told police a stranger – apparently Goncalves – had knocked on their door. He was looking for assistance, saying he'd been involved in a car accident, Lynch said. The neighbors knew about the manhunt and called the police. “They did the right thing,” said Lynch, adding that the police probably would have been unable to capture the suspect as quickly as they did without the civilian assist.
After the neighbors called the police, “We tightened up the perimeter,” Lynch said. Officers went back into the woods, bringing a K9 with them. It was apparent that Goncalves didn't mean to be found, as he buried himself beneath some debris in attempts to hide from the search team.
As for the third suspect, Lynch told reporters that police in Franklin and Woonsocket are conducting a joint investigation in attempts to home in on that individual's whereabouts. Though the suspect was still at large, Lynch, at around noon Friday, said that person is no longer believed to pose a risk to anyone in the area of Sheila Lane.
“We do not believe that individual is in the area any longer,” he said.
Goncalves, after being seen at a hospital in Massachusetts, was in the custody of the Franklin police department and is expected to be charged as a fugitive pending extradition to Rhode Island. Lopes, meanwhile, was transferred from LMC to Woonsocket police custody and was to be arraigned on a string of charges in Sixth District Court, including burglary, kidnapping, obstructing and eluding police, according to Deputy Lemoine.
“We believe he was the driver of the motor vehicle,” he said.
The police said the three men made off with a sum of money from the Blackstone Street apartment – how much was not disclosed – but Oates said a substantial amount of it was recovered during the course of the investigation.
Oates said the perpetrators knew there was cash in the victims' apartment, which made them a target for the home invasion. They were not injured during the ordeal, Oates said.
“This was definitely a targeted situation,” the chief said.
Because the investigation is ongoing, Oates declined to say how the perpetrators knew there was cash at 82 Blackstone St. or whether they were acquainted with the victims. But he said social media may have helped set the stage for the robbery.
“There were some things put up on social media that probably played some role in them going to this location,” the chief said.
In addition to the cash, the police also recovered a handgun they believe was used in the crime. The weapon was apparently discarded by one of the intruders as he fled. It was later found by a passerby who called the police.
