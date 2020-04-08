UXBRIDGE — While acknowledging it can’t force people to cover their faces, the Uxbridge Board of Health is strongly advising residents to wear a face mask to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in all public and private spaces in town.
The face covering advisory issued by the board Monday mirrors recommendations by the CDC, which advised wearing cloth face coverings in all public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and workplaces.
The advisory issued by the Uxbridge Board of Health “strongly” recommends all town residents, and people who work in places of business and government facilities, to wear a mask at all times outside of a home or other dwelling. The advisory applies to people in all public spaces, outdoor spaces and private businesses.
Board Chairman Dr. David Tapscott introduced the motion for the advisory saying he recently visited the post office in town and saw neither employees nor customers with face coverings.
“We’ve also received calls from businesses and people wondering about the employees at Hannaford (supermarket) and people going into Hannaford without masks,” he said.
Board member Dr. Joann Lindenmayer seconded Tapscott’s motion, saying the more people wear face coverings the more people will stop feeling self-conscious.
“I think some people have gone into Hannaford and places like that wearing a mask and really feel awkward, so hopefully this will make people feel better and pay more attention to it,” she said.
The board says cloth face coverings can be fashioned from household items such as t-shirts or even coffee filters. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age two or anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks nor N-95 respirators. Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance, the board said.
In issuing the advisory, the board stressed that face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing, which remains the primary way to prevent transmission of COVID-19.
