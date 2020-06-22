UXBRIDGE – Instead of a drive-through or virtual graduation ceremony, the Uxbridge School District has decided to send off the Uxbridge High School graduating Class of 2020 with a ceremony at the high school parking lot where everyone except the graduates will have to stay in or around their cars.
Instead of a prerecorded commencement ceremony to be aired on social media as other school districts have done, Uxbridge High School Principal Michael Rubin said the district has opted to hold a live ceremony in the high school parking lot on Saturday, July 25 at 8 p.m. with a rain date of July 26.
The plan calls for the immediate families of the graduates to be parked in assigned spots in the parking lot while the graduates walk to across an outdoor stage to receive their diplomas.
“It's going to be a really specific process and a really specific procedure,” Rubin said. “We feel like our plan will keep people safe. It is not the ideal graduation ceremony, but we're doing everything we can to make it as palpable as possible.”
Rubin said the idea to use the athletic field for the ceremony was quickly ruled out. “We do not have the ability to use our turf field. It's just not an ideal situation and that's why we're using the parking lot,” he said.
The traditional high school graduation held inside the school gymnasium is typically able to accommodate nine to 15 members of each graduate's family, but this year it will be immediate family members only.
The district has set up an online ticketing system to enable families to pick the spot that they will be assigned. Attendees will arrive at predetermined times so they can enter the parking lot in an orderly fashion.
Anyone under the age of 5 and those with a preexisting health condition are discouraged from attending.
Rubin said attendees will be able to set up beach chairs or folding chairs around their cars as long as they are within six feet of another vehicle. Attendees who are not part of the immediate household have to sit at least six feet apart. Members of the same household can sit together.
For people who want to stay in their cars, an FM transmitter will be available, Rubin said.
Upon arrival, the graduates and their guests will be asked to enter the exit (left side) driveway of UHS and make their way down to the top of the parking lot where there will be an attendant to check tickets.
Rubin said there will be markings on the pavement and graduates will be dropped off at that point before the car moves into the lot. The graduates will walk to the school, which is where their procession will be marked.
All attendees must wear face masks, including school officials who will be on the stage.
There will be no reception either before or after the ceremony and no food or beverages will be available, Rubin said.
As for the graduates, the students will walk in from the front of the school to their seats, which will be six feet apart from one another near the stage. There will be viewing screens and audio so those in the parking lot will be able to watch as the graduates are called to the stage one-by-one.
After they receive their diplomas, the graduates will return directly to their family's vehicle.
When vehicles exit they will pull out through the entrance of the parking lot that's nearest the building, go down the road in front of the building and exit what is the entrance driveway to the high school.
Rubin said the district has been working with the Board of Health and town officials on the graduation plan for the past several weeks even as school officials were closing out the school year amid distance learning and other social distancing restrictions.
“Honestly, it's been a rough couple of months. It's probably seemed like an eternity,” he said. “We appreciate everyone helping us navigate these twists and turns.”
