UXBRIDGE – Motorists stopped for traffic violations in Uxbridge won't find the experience of being ticketed any less painful, but at least it will be a lot faster.
Town Administrator Steven Sette said the Uxbridge Police Department is moving away from traditional handwritten tickets in favor of electronic citation thanks to a grant from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
Electronic citations or e-citations, are printed, rather than hand written, and are estimated to reduce the average time of a traffic stop by as much as 50 percent.
“Right now, when there's a traffic stop, the officers get out and write out a paper ticket from a ticket book,” Sette told the selectmen Tuesday. “With the new e-citation equipment, the officers takes your license, which has a bar code, and and swipe it through a machine that transmits information to their laptops. The officers can then print the citation from a printer right on the dashboard.”
Sette says the Massachusetts State Police have been testing the new e-citation equipment for the past few years, and that more and more local police departments are moving to an electronic system. There are currently 12 states that are using the new technology.
“One of the unintended consequences of this new system is that because police officers don't always have the ability to look up a driver's record, this will tell the officer if you are a frequent offender, which could mean the difference between issuing a ticket or just a warning,” he said.
Sette said the e-citation technology will not only enhance public safety and reduce processing time and costs, but improve the collection and quality of data sent to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
“Switching over has reduced the average time of a traffic stop from eight minutes to three minutes so it allow the officers to get back to their job a lot quicker,” he said.
The Uxbridge grant award will allow the Police Department to equip all of its cruisers with the new equipment, which includes a handheld unit, printer and software, as early as next month, Sette said.
In other business Tuesday, Sette told the selectmen that fiscal 2021 town operating budget is completed and ready to be submitted to the Finance Committee, which will then schedule a series of joint meetings with the selectmen to review the spending plan.
“From a transparency point of view, I'd like to also have it put up on the town website so people can begin to see it early on and hopefully generate questions from the public,” Sette said.
Selectmen Chairman Brian Butler thanked Sette for “stepping up and getting the budget done in a timely manner.”
“By doing so, that enables many eyes to look at it well in advance so that people aren't blindsided,” he said.
The board Tuesday also voted to accept two donations, including a $2,000 donation to the Uxbridge Free Library from Savers Bank, and a $1,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets for the Uxbridge Senior Center nutrition site.
