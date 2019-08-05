UXBRIDGE — The town is requesting ideas for redevelopment of the vacant McCloskey Middle School building on Capron Street.
At a recent meeting, the selectmen unanimously voted to direct acting Town Manager Peter Hechenbleikner to request qualifications and expressions of interest from members of the development community, who will be invited to submit qualifications packages and project concepts for transformation of the property, which was shuttered by the School Department last year.
The deadline for submissions will be Oct. 1.
The 80-year-old McCloskey building still belongs to the School Department, and the School Committee was hoping this year to begin the process of transferring ownership of the surplus property to the town. However, annual town meeting voters in May rejected an article that would have authorized the transfer of the property and allow the town to redevelop the building. Along with the transfer of the school building, voters also defeated a companion article that would have shifted $111,550 in property maintenance funds from the School Department to the town.
Selectmen noted last week that voters appeared reluctant to have the town take possession of the property without a clear idea on how the property can be reused, whether for town purposes or through redevelopment by a private developer.
“I think the voters felt that we needed a little more clarity and more planning before the town takes it over,” said Selectman Jeff Shaw. “The question is what do we do with it? How do we use it? The real sticking point is the parking.”
“We need to develop a relationship with the School Committee because the actions at Town Meeting didn’t move us forward,” added Selectwoman Susan Franz. “We need to circle back and get everyone working together again.”
Several ideas have been floated for the McCloskey building’s reuse, including a sports hub, special education or higher education resources, Senior Center and Town Hall annex, to name a few.
“I’ve heard everything from a satellite college campus to a municipal building to a senior center to a youth center,” Hechenbleiker told the board. “All of those are intriguing ideas and great opportunities for the community, but you need to make a decision, figure out what the cost is and then move forward,”
“I’ve heard various ideas, but we need to ensure that any developer who becomes involved with this is carrying the costs,” added Franz. “We don’t want to be in a position where we’re paying the costs of the property on behalf of a private organization.”
A year ago, school officials were exploring the possibility of converting the ailing school into a state-of-the-art higher education center in partnership with Mount Wachusett Community College. Discussions were held with higher education officials, state officials, and potential investors to consider whether the McCloskey campus on Capron Street could become an early college and community college satellite campus specializing in agricultural studies, biotechnology studies, and other pathway needs. But those discussions never really got off the ground.
The School Committee voted in 2017 to close the circa 1937 McCloskey Middle School in June of 2018, which saves the school district about $450,000 a year. The committee took that action after a school building study committee determined that the district can no longer afford to operate or renovate the building, which needed a new HVAC and ventilation system, roofing and asbestos removal.
The district once operated four campuses – Uxbridge High School, serving grades 9-12; McCloskey Middle School serving grades 6-8; Whitin Elementary School serving grades 3-5; and Taft Early Learning Center serving prekindergarten-grade 2.
Under a new configuration recommended by the School Building Study Group, which takes into consideration the closing of McCloskey, Uxbridge High School now serves grades 8-12; Whitin Intermediate School serves grades 4-7; and Taft School serves pre-kindergarten through Grade 3.
