WOONSOCKET — It’s official: The city will start vaccinating its oldest residents at Monsignor Gadoury Elementary School one week from today using its first allotment of doses from the Rhode Island Department of Health.
Announcing the good news, Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said the city has been promised 290 doses in the first batch, followed by the same amount during each of the following three weeks.
Some 2,000 people across all age groups – some as young as two years old – are already registered on the city’s online waiting list to receive their first dose of the two-tier vaccine at Monsignor Gadoury. Located at 1371 Park Ave., the shuttered Catholic schoolhouse is the municipal point of distribution for the vaccine – or POD, in the prevailing parlance of COVID-19 response.
In keeping with RIDOH protocols, however, only people age 75 years and up are currently eligible for an appointment at the POD. In practical terms, that means distribution will start with the very oldest first. Still, Baldelli-Hunt thinks there will be enough vaccine in the first weekly batch to reach everyone on the waiting list who is 90 or older and many of those who are in their 80s.
“Initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state are very limited and we will first be allocating these vaccines to our most COVID-19-susceptible senior residents in the most equitable manner possible,” said Baldelli-Hunt. “It has been a long, difficult year for our residents and businesses, but the COVID-19 vaccines represent a light at the end of the tunnel, and I am very happy that our most vulnerable senior population age 75 and above is now in line to receive vaccinations.”
The mayor said the size of the city’s allotment represents a share of the total amount of vaccine RIDOH is making available to the cities and towns, adjusted for local population. She said the total share was divvied up so every community would get an equal amount on a per-capita basis.
So far, supply has been the big wrinkle in the state – and national – effort to get a shot into the arm of everyone who wants it. The state has been receiving about 16,000 doses a week, though officials predict the figure will rise to about 19,000 around Feb. 21. That won’t even cover 2 percent of the state population.
As of Wednesday, RIDOH said 127,857 doses of the vaccine had been administered in Rhode Island, including 38,063 second doses.
It’s unclear how far the initial four-week allotment of vaccine will stretch into the city’s over-75 population, but Baldelli-Hunt was optimistic. Many in the target demographic have already received vaccines in the early rounds of Phase 1 of RIDOH’s distribution plan. That included residents of nursing homes, assisted living centers and many high-rise complexes – Kennedy Manor and Parkview Manor among them.
“We’ll get to as many people as we can,” the mayor said.
Under RIDOH’s present framework for distribution of the vaccine, the key parameters used to determine who is next in line for the shot are age, risk for hospitalization and death, and residency in communities with comparatively high infection rates. By the end of the month, RIDOH says it will bring persons aged 65-74 into the mix, with progressively younger people added through the spring and summer.
Distribution of the vaccine from municipal PODs in the cities and towns is a major prong of RIDOH’s plan for general distribution of the vaccine, along with the use of retail pharmacy networks – CVS Health and Walgreens locations in Rhode Island – and regional state clinics.
The pharmacies aren’t using supplies of the vaccine that come from the state, however. They’re getting them directly from the federal government in a partnership that was ironed out with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention months ago.
Walgreens announced that 14 of its drugstores in Rhode Island were to begin administering the vaccine on Tuesday, but this reporter’s efforts to schedule an appointment for a relative who meets the age criteria have not been successful.
CVS Health announced that five locations in Rhode Island, including the Cass Avenue store in the city, were to begin distributing the vaccine today.
So far, RIDOH has not identified any state clinics where vaccine appointments can be scheduled, but some details could emerge as soon as this afternoon, when RIDOH holds its weekly briefing on the COVID-19 response.
To get a shot at the POD, it’s imperative that people register on the city’s online waiting list first, according to Fire Chief Paul Shatraw, who has been handling the city’s virus response with the mayor and EMA Director Tim Walsh. Once a vaccine-seeker is registered, there’s nothing else to do but wait – a representative of the city will reach out by phone or email when a slot is ready, they say.
When they’re called, recipients will get appointments for both a first dose of the vaccine and a second, probably about three weeks later.
“The supply of the vaccine to Woonsocket from the state is restricted right now, but the more supply we receive each week, the more vaccination appointments we will book,” Shatraw said.
Registration for placement on the waiting list can be done on the city’s website at https://www.woonsocketri.org. Residents who don’t have a computer can call the Woonsocket Senior Center for help at 766-3734 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays.
Registration is for city residents only, and participants will be asked to present proof of identity, residence, and age at the time of vaccination.
When called for an appointment, vaccine recipients should not arrive more than 15 minutes early to keep things running smoothly. Anyone who shows up sooner than that will be asked to wait in their car until 15 minutes before their slot opens.
Arrivals will be steered to the rear door of the school adjacent to the parking lot.
In an effort to reach as much of the elderly population as possible, the city is mounting a messaging campaign to get the word out. Shatraw urges city residents to help spread the word about the registration requirements to their friends and acquaintances who are 75 or older.
“We want all of our seniors who are eligible to receive the vaccine to sign up on the waiting list because we will soon be contacting everyone on that list for a future vaccination appointment,” Shatraw said.
